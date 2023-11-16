'Schitt's Creek' Star Annie Murphy Gets Some Tough Career News

Annie Murphy just suffered a bit of a career setback. Praise Petey, the Anna Drezen-created animated sitcom starring the Schitt's Creek alum on the voice cast, has been canceled at Freeform after just a single season, it was confirmed Monday in an Instagram post shared by Drezen.

"Sad to say Praise Petey will not be renewed at Freeform," Drezen shared. "I cannot believe we got to make this show. Best crew, best cast, top to bottom the dream of my life to make something this funny and unwell that went on actual television."

The animated comedy series followed Petey, described as "a New York City 'it' girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She's going to 'lean into' modernizing his small-town cult." The show was originally ordered by Freeform in December 2021 and went on to premiere on July 21 of this year. In her Monday announcement, Drezen acknowledged that the show faced difficulties in drawing in viewers to a new show in the summer and during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"I have heard that making a non-IP show during covid that premieres during a double strike in the dead of summer was not ideal for viewership," the former Saturday Night Live writer added. "It's still on Hulu as of right now, if you want to watch it you should do it soon. Thanks to everyone who watched and loved these characters as much as I did, and biggest thanks to Alex Jones and Charlie Kirk for bravely yelling about the show when the actors couldn't. Will never forget you."

Praise Petey's cast included Murphy as Petey, with John Cho, Kiersey Clemons, Stephen Root, Amy Hill, and Christine Baranski also part of the cast. The 10-episode first season was created and executive produced by Drezen. Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Dustin Davis also executive produced via Bandera Entertainment. ShadowMachine's Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, and Monica Padrick also executive produced.

Praise Petey marks just the latest scripted series to be canceled at Freeform following the cancellations of Single Drunk Female and The Watchful Eye. Of Freeform's scripted originals, only three shows remain – Cruel Summer, Good Trouble, and grown-ish, which is set to air its final episodes in 2024.