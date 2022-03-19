‘Good Trouble’ Star Quits Show After 4 Seasons

Good Trouble Season 4 is just getting started, and already fans have been heartbroken by a major cast member’s departure. This week, actress Maia Mitchell left the Freeform series, and her character Callie Adams Foster had to say goodbye as well. Fair warning: there are spoilers for Good Trouble ahead!

Mitchell has been playing Callie since 2013 – first on The Fosters and now on the spinoff Good Trouble. Season 4 premiered on March 9, but the drama really kicked off in Episode 2 with Callie’s departure. Mitchell spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the decision to leave and the process, admitting: “I was ugly crying. Big time. It was a really tough decision to leave the show but I’m really proud of the episode. It honors Callie and the Coterie and her journey in a really perfect way, so I’m happy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show definitely gave Callie a happy ending – she went off to Washington, D.C. to accept her dream job at the ACLU. She will also get to reconnect with her ex Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) there, so she won’t be all alone. The two ran into each other at the airport as they were leaving L.A. and it was heavily implied that they’ll be seeing more of each other when they get their new lives in order.

Still, Callie had plenty of loved ones to say bittersweet goodbyes to including Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), who brought back their brother Jude (Hayden Byerly) and their mothers Stef and Lena (Teri Polo and Sherri Saum) for an emotional appearance. Mitchell told EW that she is open to making appearances like this in the future as well, though she will no longer be on the show’s main cast. “That’s on my like, things that I’m not supposed to mention, so… did I just ruin it?” Mitchell said, laughing.

The actress is not actually moving onto a different gig or TV role – she revealed that she left the series because it was becoming difficult for her to spend so much time away from her family. Her plan now is to settle in on her new farm property in the U.K. and maintain it herself.

“I bought a farm, so I’m living out here on this farm. I just pump the water tanks and take care of the property. I have movie nights with my mom, which I’ve never been able to do. I have been really enjoying just being home and the break, honestly,” she said. She also revealed that her hometown of Lismore, Australia has just been through a devastating flash flood, and she hopes to help with the recovery effort there.

Good Trouble continues on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform. Previous seasons are streaming now on Hulu.