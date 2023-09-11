Disney Settles Charter Cable Dispute, Spectrum TV Customers Lose 8 Channels

Disney has settled its dispute with Charter Cable, but the resolution has left Spectrum TV customers without eight of the company's channels. In a press release, Disney Entertainment "announced a transformative, multiyear distribution agreement that maximizes value for consumers and supports the linear TV experience as the industry continues to evolve. As part of the deal, the majority of Disney's networks and stations will be immediately restored to Spectrum's video customers."

In a joint statement, Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and Chris Winfrey, CEO of Charter Communications, said: "Our collective goal has always been to build an innovative model for the future. This deal recognizes both the continued value of linear television and the growing popularity of streaming services while addressing the evolving needs of our consumers. We also want to thank our mutual customers for their patience this past week and are pleased that Spectrum viewers once again have access to Disney's high-quality sports, news and entertainment programming, in time for Monday Night Football."

The press release added, "Effective immediately, Spectrum TV will provide its customers widespread access to a more curated lineup of 19 networks from The Walt Disney Company. Spectrum will continue to carry the ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Channel, FX and the Nat Geo Channel, in addition to the full suite of ESPN networks. Networks that will no longer be included in Spectrum TV video packages are Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, Nat Geo Wild and Nat Geo Mundo."

Noting key points of the agreement, Disney shared that "In the coming months, the Disney+ Basic ad-supported offering will be provided to customers who purchase the Spectrum TV Select package, as part of a wholesale arrangement." Additionally, "ESPN+ will be provided to Spectrum TV Select Plus subscribers," and "the ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service will be made available to Spectrum TV Select subscribers when it launches." Finally, "Charter will maintain flexibility to offer a range of video packages at varying price points based upon different customer viewing preferences."

Previously, The Streamable reported that Disney-owned cable channels and ABC affiliates stopped airing for Spectrum users across the nation, as of 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 31. The issue stemmed from a carriage fee dispute between Disney and Spectrum. According to the outlet, Disney stated that it had requested fair, "market-based" distribution rates for its channels. Spectrum, however, stated that Disney demanded "excessive" fee increases.