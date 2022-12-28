'Good Morning America' Viewers Want Amy Robach and TJ Holmes to Return
GMA3 viewers are asking for one thing this holiday season: bring back Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The two co-hosts have been absent from the ABC News news, health and lifestyle program for weeks now as ABC News conducts a review into their reported affair, and while the show has brought on a number of guest hosts to fill their spots, fans are ready for Good Morning America's third hour to return to normal.
Robach and Holmes' ongoing absence followed growing reports of their romantic relationship. In late November, the Daily Mail published photos of the pair together, citing sources in the report who said Robach and Holmes had been romantically involved for the past six months. The weeks that have followed that initial report have been filled with dozens of headlines about their relationship. Although it was initially believed that Robach and Holmes would face no negative consequences, things changed tune on Dec. 5 when it was confirmed that Robach and Holmes were being temporarily pulled from the air. At the time, ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers that ABC News wanted "to do what's best for the organization" amid what she dubbed an "internal and external distraction."
Unfortunately for viewers, Robach and Holmes have not returned to GMA3 since early December, and it seems unlikely that they will return anytime soon. The two co-hosts are set to remain off-air as ABC's human resources and legal departments conduct a review to determine whether Robach or Holmes did anything to breach their contracts. It is unclear how long the review will take, though Robach and Holmes likely won't return to GMA3 until 2023. Amid their absence, Twitter has flooded with pleas from viewers to reinstate the two.
'Bring back our favorites'
Any day y’all feel like bringing tj holmes and Amy robach back to GMA guys @ABCGMA3 @GMA pic.twitter.com/w2VUpFmfSZ— kelz (@kelz718) December 27, 2022
"Ok. This is getting ridiculous. We want our people back!!" wrote one person. "We want [Rob Marciano] back on [GMA Weekends]! We want Amy and TJ back on both [GMA] and [GMA3]. Work your problems out and bring back our FAVORITES."
Some no longer watching 'GMA3'
Welp! It’s official. I am no longer watching @GMA . On to the @TODAYshow .
How immature! GMA’s Christmas highlights totally excluded TJ Holmes and Amy Robach. GMA do better.#FromGMAtoToday #goodmorningamerica #todayshow #AmyRobach #tjholmes— PtolemyEntNFT (@EntPtolemy) December 23, 2022
"[GMA] put TJ and Amy back on GMA3 not as good without them," tweeted one viewer. "Not watching till they come back."
'Hasn't been the same'
Bring back Amy Robach and TJ! GMA 3 is very dull without them pic.twitter.com/IOQtSH9uSo— Heidi 🌊💙🇺🇦🇺🇸🇸🇰🌻🪴☕️🦅 (@slovakheidi) December 20, 2022
"[GMA] when can we have our TJ Holmes and Amy Robach back for me wake up routine," asked somebody else. "It hasn't been the same in their absence."
'So disappointed'
Yo @GMA bring back TJ and Amy!!!— Julie (@itsjulie25) December 28, 2022
"So disappointed in [GMA] for removing TJ and AMY from the show. It isn't the same without them," added another. "What they do off the show in the private life is nobody's business but theirs. Get off your high horse and bring them back."
'Their private life is no concern of ours'
Hey @GMA I'm ready for Amy Robach and TJ to be back. Idgaf what they do in their own lives. Let them live— Cydnie (@CydVicious18) December 19, 2022
"[GMA] We have stopped watching GMA in the absence of Tj Holmes & Amy Robach, We will not watch again until they are reinstated," tweeted another person. "Their private life is no concern of ours. Their special chemistry & talent have created an irreplaceable vacuum to the show."
'Boycott'
@GMA lost a viewer. I miss TJ and Amy.— vickie (@vickiejoe69) December 25, 2022
"Bring back TJ and Amy. They are essential to the viewers. It's not the 1800s," demanded another fan. "Potential boycott in 2023 from fans of the show."
'Can't support ABC'
@GMA come on already, bring back Amy and TJ!!— Elene Ravitz (@EleneRavitz) December 22, 2022
"[GMA] seems so weird not to watch you any longer," wrote somebody else. "But I can't support [ABC] until Amy Robach & TJ Holmes return."