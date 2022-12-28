'Good Morning America' Viewers Want Amy Robach and TJ Holmes to Return

GMA3 viewers are asking for one thing this holiday season: bring back Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The two co-hosts have been absent from the ABC News news, health and lifestyle program for weeks now as ABC News conducts a review into their reported affair, and while the show has brought on a number of guest hosts to fill their spots, fans are ready for Good Morning America's third hour to return to normal.

Robach and Holmes' ongoing absence followed growing reports of their romantic relationship. In late November, the Daily Mail published photos of the pair together, citing sources in the report who said Robach and Holmes had been romantically involved for the past six months. The weeks that have followed that initial report have been filled with dozens of headlines about their relationship. Although it was initially believed that Robach and Holmes would face no negative consequences, things changed tune on Dec. 5 when it was confirmed that Robach and Holmes were being temporarily pulled from the air. At the time, ABC News President Kim Godwin told staffers that ABC News wanted "to do what's best for the organization" amid what she dubbed an "internal and external distraction."

Unfortunately for viewers, Robach and Holmes have not returned to GMA3 since early December, and it seems unlikely that they will return anytime soon. The two co-hosts are set to remain off-air as ABC's human resources and legal departments conduct a review to determine whether Robach or Holmes did anything to breach their contracts. It is unclear how long the review will take, though Robach and Holmes likely won't return to GMA3 until 2023. Amid their absence, Twitter has flooded with pleas from viewers to reinstate the two.