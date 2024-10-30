‘Good Morning America’ Meteorologist Ginger Zee Hits Back Against Conspiracy Theorist

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee continues to defend scientific integrity against online critics, most recently addressing accusations of “propaganda” regarding her reporting of record-breaking weather events. The veteran weather expert took to Instagram to share a pointed exchange with a skeptical social media user.

“Funny how everyone of your posts you add, ‘first time on record,’ propaganda machine anyone?” the user challenged. Zee’s response was direct: “It’s not propaganda – it’s fact. I only say it’s the first time on record when it’s the first time on record. That’s how records work.”

Elaborating in her caption, Zee explained her commitment to data-driven reporting: “Fact is not propaganda. We happen to be breaking many all-time heat records this year. My goal, my entire career, has been to share data. We also had a hit on snow in the Rockies this morning, but no record data goes along with that. Because it isn’t a record. If there were earliest freeze on record data, for example, I would share those too. There just isn’t. It’s simply data. Share with your friends.”

This incident follows another recent confrontation where Zee addressed conspiracy theories about Hurricane Milton. After receiving messages accusing her of being an “evil witch” and suggesting weather manipulation, she firmly rejected these claims in an Instagram post that addressed a video clip from April 2023 being misused as “proof” of weather manipulation.

“While I was busy helping to forecast/cover a hurricane… This clip from April 2023 was spreading the internet as ‘proof’ that Helene/Milton had been manipulated,” she explained. “Most importantly: these hurricanes were not manipulated, created or controlled. That is just not scientifically possible.”

The meteorologist took the opportunity to educate her followers about climate science, noting that while hurricanes aren’t directly manipulated, human activity does impact weather patterns: “Unless you count the Gulf of Mexico’s temps which were 3-5 degrees above avg. Those have a human fingerprint on them since they absorb 90 percent of the excess heat we have made by trapping greenhouse gas emissions.” She clarified, “It’s indirect so I still wouldn’t call it weather modification but let’s say weather amplification. So yes, thanks for bringing this up.”

Zee, who joined “Good Morning America” as weekend meteorologist in 2011 before becoming ABC News’ chief meteorologist in 2013, maintains an educational approach to confronting misinformation. “If you have come to my page to learn about weather, you are at the right place. If you have arrived with the lack of knowledge about basic science of our atmosphere, geography, physics and thermodynamics—I am here for you too,” she wrote, inviting followers to “ask questions in the comments” and reinforcing that “these hurricanes were not touched by humans.”

Adding a touch of humor to her response to being called a witch, she concluded, “Just get it right and don’t call me a witch. That’s very 1692 of you…” As ABC‘s chief climate correspondent and lead weather expert, Zee continues to combat misinformation while educating the public about weather and climate science.