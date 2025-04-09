7 Classic Western Shows Streaming Free on YouTube in April 2025

It isn’t well-known, but YouTube has plenty of classic TV shows available to stream on the popular video site—and many of them are Westerns.

If there’s a classic Western show you’re thinking of, it’s probably got at least a couple episodes on YouTube. Here’s seven of them.

Bonanza

Seasons 1 and 2 on YouTube. Synopsis: “The Wild West adventures of Ben Cartwright and his sons as they run and defend their Nevada ranch while helping the surrounding community.”

The Rifleman

Five seasons on YouTube. Synopsis: “The adventures of a Wild West rancher, wielding a customized rapid-fire Winchester rifle, and his son.”

Bat Masteron

Two seasons, 74 episodes on YouTube. Synopsis: “Bat Masteron, a real-life gambler, journalist, and U.S. Marshal, roams the Wild West and defends the innocent.”

The Gene Autry Show

Two seasons on YouTube. Synopsis: “The already legendary singing cowboy Gene Autry rode with his comic pal Pat from town to town bringing justice, song, and his horse named Champion to the old Southwest.”

Death Valley Days

Eighteen seasons and a whopping 452 episodes on YouTube. Synopsis: “An anthology series of Western stories and legends based, and filmed, in and around Death Valley, California. One of the longest-running Western series, originating on radio in the 1930s. The continuing sponsor was “20 Mule Team” Borax, a product formerly mined in Death Valley.”

The Cisco Kid

Two seasons on YouTube. Synopsis: “The Cisco Kid rides through the American frontier with his sidekick, Pancho, fighting corruption with a blend of pride and humor that created a legend in the hearts of generations of television viewers.”

Lonesome Dove

This four episode mini-series from 1989 sports a lot bigger names than the rest of the list, with Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones and Danny Glover joining the cast. Synopsis: “Two former Texas Rangers renew their spirit of adventure as they and several other residents of a small Texas town join a cattle drive to the Montana Territory.”