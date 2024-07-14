'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Hits Back After Being Accused of 'Lying'

GMA favorite Ginger Zee shared a recent message she received on social media that labeled her a liar with an "agenda." Amid extra scrutiny due to reports she played a part in fellow meteorologist Rob Marciano's firing. Her post is unrelated, but it does show the kind of pressure she's facing in her day to day life.

The GMA personality posted a message she received after reporting the heat index temperatures on television. The message starts right in the thick of things, saying Zee is lying to the public with juiced up numbers.

"This is a heat index. You are not showing the actual temps that are far below the numbers you are showing. Stop misleading people to push your liberal agenda," the comment reads. Zee responded with far more kindness than most would expect online. \

"[Lying] would be saying actual temps but having heat index. This is the heat index forecast as clearly denoted on the graphic," she wrote. "It is what a body feels. Like wind chill. Those numbers matter for human health."

The meteorologist followed it up in the caption of the post, even thanking the messenger for inspiring a "learning moment" for people. "Heat index is a thing for a reason – it's biology + meteorology. The amount of moisture in the air can reduce your bodies ability to evaporatively cool... which raises your core temperature which raises the danger of heat illness or heat death," Zee wrote. "There is a whole contingency of people every summer that don't like heat index(same group it seems that doesn't "believe" in wind chill in winter.)

"My only agenda is helping to prevent heat illness and heat death. 28 deaths directly related to heat already this season," she added. "Like wind chill in the winter- you get frostbite in ten minutes etc – would not be the same as actual air temp danger. Wind matters."

One day, people will finally stop calling things an "agenda" and just finally agree that things are not good. Hopefully it is some time before a breaking point is reached.