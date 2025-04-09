‘Fire Country’ Star Max Thieriot Teases Jelly Roll’s Upcoming Guest Appearance (Exclusive)

Grammy-nominated musician Jelly Roll is guest starring on Friday’s Fire Country, and Max Thieriot teased his appearance with PopCulture.com.

In “Fire and Ice,” airing on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “The station 42 crew responds to a ski resort accident after a chair lift malfunctions, and Vince struggles to connect with his father.”

Thieriot shared that working with the country star “was incredible.” He continued, “The guy couldn’t be more humble and kind and just such a joy to be around, and it was pretty amazing to have somebody who’s at such a high point right now in their career take the time away from his schedule to come in and do this and, frankly, because he was so excited about the show and about what we represent and about the stories we’re telling. And so to have him come in and just bring his passion was really amazing. The crew couldn’t have been more excited to have him on the show. And for weeks, we’re still telling stories about how awesome it was. So it was really a great experience. And I think he certainly has a future in acting, not just singing, if he wants to do it.”

Pictured: Jelly Roll as Noah and Jeff Fahey as Walter Leone. Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Jelly Roll will be portraying Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict who is in the process of turning his life around. Thieriot revealed that the “Only God Knows” singer will “be mostly in scenes with Vince (Billy Burke) and Walter (Jeff Fahey).” He said, “He has a lot of, let’s say, great one-on-one heart-to-hearts with Vince that really stink in, resonate for Vince and what he’s going through.”

With Walter’s health deteriorating, it seems like Noah is the perfect person for Vince to turn to as his dad gets worse. It’s hard to tell what exactly will happen, but it should bring some emotional and much-needed moments that fans don’t want to miss. Jelly Roll is the latest musician to guest star on Fire Country, as fellow country singer Kane Brown made his acting debut in a Season 1 episode.

Whether or not Jell Roll could appear in more episodes is unknown. His character already sounds interesting, but with his busy schedule, it might be a bit hard. Fire Country has been renewed for Season 4, so it’s always possible. For now, though, fans can just look forward to seeing Jelly Roll in Friday’s new episode of Fire Country, airing at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming the next day on Paramount+.