'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Revealed Flu Diagnosis, Hadn't 'Moved From Bed in 48 Hours'

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee is probably going to need to take more sick time this week. Zee, 42, revealed on Friday, Jan. 20 that she was diagnosed with the flu. At the time she posted her most recent selfie on Instagram, she had not moved in 48 hours.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Zee shared a picture of one of her sons holding a thermometer highlighting her fever. "I've got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out," Zee wrote. "Hope to see you back on [GMA] soon. I was most excited to update the drought monitor today." Zee thanked Sam Champion, Samantha Wnek, and Dan Amarante for taking her place on GMA while she rests.

Zee later shared a makeup-free selfie on Jan. 20 after spending two days in bed. Thankfully, by the time she published the post, she had gone 10 hours without a fever. "When that influenza A light hits you just right... I haven't moved from bed in 48 hours but this Tamiflu is helping," Zee wrote. "And I actually see light and have now gone 10 hours without a fever. I got laid out by this one."

Zee also thanked her husband, Ben Aaron, and his mother, Janis Yudelson Salerno, for caring for their sons while she lays "useless in bed." Aaron and Zee's sons – Adrian, 7, and Miles, 4 – were also sick last week. "Sending everyone healthy sunny vibes cause this storm is gonna pass," Zee wrote.

Many of Zee's co-workers sent their well-wishes to the meteorologist. "Feel better," Michael Strahan wrote. "Feel better! Sending love," Dr. Whitney Bowe, a dermatologist who often stops by GMA, wrote. "Feel better soon," Stephanie Abrams of The Weather Channel chimed in.

Earlier this month, Zee was in Tampa to surprise Victory Charter School volleyball coach Carlos Rolon with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders and the GMA team, reports WFTS. Rolon was honored for the work he has done in his community since his family moved to Tampa in 2017 because their home was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Since the community helped get him and his family back on their feet, he decided to return the favor with the Dynamite Volley Ball Club of Tampa and the Dynamite Cares initiative. Rolon's friends and family wrote to GMA, asking him to be considered for the show's Gives Back program. Zee presented Rolon with a $10,000 check, tickets to a Buccaneers game, and a special Buccaneers jersey.