'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Is Taking Time Off

Another major Good Morning America personality will be missing in action from the morning show. The Sun reported that meteorologist Ginger Zee is taking time off from GMA. She later explained the reason behind her absence via Instagram.

On Instagram, Zee explained that she's taking some time off to spend with her family amid the holiday season. She posted a photo of her two sons, who were holding the hands of their cousin. The family is clearly spending some time in a warm location, as the trio of tots enjoyed the sunny weather as they took a stroll. Zee captioned the cute photo with, "Hope you all have a great week – we are enjoying some family time — the boys love my cousins' baby so much." As The Sun noted, during Zee's absence from GMA, Cheryl Scott has been tasked with filling in for her.

Scott is very much excited to be sharing weather updates on GMA, as she chronicled on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself with two of the producers for the ABC program. In her caption for the photo, she noted that she'll be filling in for Zee for the rest of the week. Scott added, "Grateful for this opportunity! & So grateful for her and her incredible team for their expertise and guidance & making it all look so easy!"

Zee isn't the only one who's taking some time off from GMA. Jennifer Ashton, ABC Chief Medical Correspondent, shared that Friday was her last day on the job before heading out for her holiday break. Of course, the more high-profile absences come by way of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who have been at the center of a major scandal for the past month. In late November, it was reported that the two anchors, who are both married to other people, allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship. While they appeared on a couple of broadcasts after that news emerged, they were since pulled from the third hour of GMA.

Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, later shared that Holmes and Robach will remain off the air as they perform an "internal review" into the situation. She wrote in a memo to staffers, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."