'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Turns Into Rock Legend for Halloween

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband, reporter Ben Aaron, turned their home into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Halloween. Zee dressed up as Blondie singer Debbie Harry, while Aaron was dressed as David Bowie. Sons Adrian, 6, and Miles, 4, dressed as Queen singer Freddie Mercury and Elton John, respectively.

"Elton, Freddie, Blondie & Bowie. We imagine the 70s ROCKED. For the record, Adrian & Miles picked which Freddie & Elton they wanted to be," Zee wrote. She included a few other photos, including pictures comparing Adrian and Miles' costumes to the real thing.

Although the Good Morning America team did not wear costumes on air (unlike their Today Show counterparts), Zee took Adrian and Miles to the GMA studio in their costumes. "Freddie Mercury and Elton John are in the building," the GMA team shared on Instagram, alongside a video of the two posing for the cameras. "[Zee's] children are rocking their Halloween costumes!" Adrian also revealed that his favorite John song is "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," while Adrian loves "Tiny Dancer."

Hilariously, Zee herself was the subject of a Halloween costume. The morning team at ABC7 Bay Area, the ABC network in San Francisco, dressed as GMA hosts. Anchor Reggie Aqui played Zee, wearing a blonde wig and a red dress. Aqui's performance was acclaimed by the most important judge, Zee herself. "My friend [Aqui] needs to play me in the nonexistent movie about my life lol – because he is MADE for it. Thank you [ABC7] ... my producers very much enjoy this I am certain," Zee wrote.

When Aqui posted photos of his costume on his Instagram page, he held up a lock of blonde hair. This was a reference to Zee's Oct. 18 appearance on ABC7, when Aqui asked Zee if she could send him something of her own that he could wear on Halloween. Surprisingly, Zee pulled out a hair extension and offered to mail it to San Francisco. "I have way too much fun with the folks from [ABC7] every day when I do the promo for [GMA]... wish you all could see their beautiful spirits every day," Zee wrote.