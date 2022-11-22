'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Reveals Messy Kitchen Mishap Ahead of Thanksgiving

Ginger Zee's Thanksgiving plans are getting off to a messy start. The beloved Good Morning America meteorologist's kitchen looked more like a crime scene earlier this week as Zee attempted to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving feast, resulting in a hilarious and completely relatable kitchen mishap.

Zee – who will be celebrating the holiday with her husband Ben Aaron and their sons, Adrian, 6, and Miles, 4 – elicited plenty of laughs when she documented her mishap on Instagram. On Monday, the famed weather woman shared two photos of her disastrous attempt at making a cranberry sorbet. While Zee swore that she "was just following directions," her attempt to serve up something delicious on Thursday resulted in cranberries splattered across her kitchen walls, countertops, cabinets, and even her clothes. Thankfully, Zee could get a laugh out of it, quipping in the caption, "Thanksgiving prep is going well over here – how about you," adding on her Instagram Story, "I did write a book called natural disaster for a reason..."

The post garnered plenty of humorous responses, with ABC News' Christopher Donato hilariously asking, "Did you slaughter the turkey in that kitchen?" Kenneth Moton added, "O. M. G. That smile though. New book cover? Natural disaster 2? Woman made disaster!?" One fan commented, "Every cook has these moments. The smile on your face says so much about your positive spirit. Looks yummy by the way," with Zee responding, "tasted it as it exploded – divine." Meanwhile, Zee's husband also chimed in, dubbing the scene, "American Psycho."

While Zee's Thanksgiving preparations may be off to a rough start, thankfully another recent holiday went off without any glitches. The GMA star and her family recently wowed with their impressive Halloween costumes last month as they transformed their home into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For the evening, Zee dressed up as Blondie singer Debbie Harry, while Aaron was dressed as David Bowie. Meanwhile, Adrian and Miles dressed as Queen singer Freddie Mercury and Elton John, with Zee sharing on Instagram, "Elton, Freddie, Blondie & Bowie. We imagine the 70s ROCKED. For the record, Adrian & Miles picked which Freddie & Elton they wanted to be."

Zee and her husband, a New York City-based media personnel, became engaged in August 2013. They tied the knot in June 2014 in a "charming, intimate" ceremony in Michigan, Zee's home state. They welcomed Adrian in December 2015, with Miles arriving via C-Section in February 2018.