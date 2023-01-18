'Good Morning America' Favorite Returns From Vacation

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America are once again beginning their morning with the familiar face of Sam Champion. Following a lengthy absence, the beloved GMA weather anchor is officially back from vacation and returned to Good Morning America and Eyewitness News This Morning Tuesday, finally reuniting with anchor Robin Roberts, who didn't hesitate to hilariously tease Champion.

After welcoming Champion back by wishing him a "happy new year," Roberts quipped that she didn't "need a prompter for this" as she hilariously teased Champion about his hair. Roberts told the beloved weatherman, "I got a call. I got a call from Barney Rubble. He wants his hair back. He wants his hair back. Barney says 'Give me my hair back!'" According to Champion, Roberts wasn't the only one poking fun at his hair, the weather anchor asking, "Why are you listening to the control room" as he revealed that "all day long there's been Bam-Bam jokes. And Barney Rubble jokes." Thankfully, Champion took it all in good stride, admitting that the jokes were "valid."

The hilarious on-air moment came after Champion had been absent from TV screens for a lengthy period of time as he traveled to Ipanema, Rio De Janeiro, with his husband, Rubem Robierb. Champion documented the trip on social media, where he posted various posts highlighting the time he and Robierb had, including the stunning view from their room, morning coffee and beach walks, and even a photo of himself and his husband donning speedos as they enjoyed some sun on the beach.

As Champion prepared to return to TV screens, he gave fans a glimpse at how he went from vacation mode to work mode. In a video shared to his Instagram account, Champion bore wavy hair and a beard before the video then showed him with slicked-back hair and a clean-shaven look. Champion captioned the post, "From landing to TV ready... a 2 AM wake up!! FIRST day back in the New Year! And it took much longer to get ready with all the facial hair and long hair.... But here we go!"

Fans were certainly eager for Champion's return, with the comments section on his post filling with excited reactions. Reacting to the news, one person wrote, "Thanks for all you do Sam ! Welcome back," as another person commented, "Welcome back Sam! Miss u!" A third person wrote, "Welcome back we've missed our Mr. Sunshine."