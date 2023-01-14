'Good Morning America': T.J. Holmes' Permanent Replacement Revealed in Report

T.J. Holmes hasn't been seen on Good Morning America in over a month. After the Daily Mail exposed his relationship with his legally married co-anchor Amy Robach, ABC executives decided after some thinking to take the two off air as an investigation was underway to determine whether or not they ignored any protocol. Executives also reportedly wanted the chatter about the affair, which insiders say is consensual and began after they both left their respective spouses, to die down. DeMarco Morgan has been in place of Holmes. Now, Page Six reports he may be the permanent co-host.

Holmes is already in jeopardy of lisng his job, as both he and Robach have reportedly hired legal counsel to prepare a lawsuit in the event they are replaced. Per TMZ, the new couple are claiming racism is involved in the firing, noting that if they were both white, there wouldn't be such repercussions.

Sources allege to Page Six that Morgan "loves the job he's doing," and, "everyone thinks he's been really great." On Thursday, Morgan attended an event in New York along with the show's executive producer Cat Mckenzie, as well as ABC's Sade Baderinwa and Kemberley Richardson. Sources say that people at the event were "congratulating him and telling him nice job." The source added: "A lot of [people] were giving him a lot of praise, and he seemed very happy. He was the first to arrive and one of the last to leave," a spy told us.

Morgan also caught up with former CBS colleague Gayle King while there. A source said of their interaction, "The vibe was very positive. People were taking pictures and catching up."

Sources also say of Morgan being a fill in that "the ratings have been steady. The numbers are good." The source added, "DeMarco and Rhiannon aren't screwing on the weekend and then coming to work on Monday, so, of course, they're not going to have the same energy as T.J. and Amy."