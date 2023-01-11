Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.

As Strahan takes a step away from GMA, Cecilia Vega will take his place on the morning show. This isn't Vega's first time on the show, as she frequently fills in when one of the main anchors takes a break. Hello Magazine noted that she often appears as ABC's Chief White House Correspondent. Vega appeared on Tuesday's episode of GMA alongside Roberts and Stephanopoulos. It's unclear when Strahan will return to GMA and, on that same note, whether Vega will be the one to fill in for him for the entirety of that period.

Strahan took a step back from GMA a day after his interview with Harry aired. The former football player focused on the prince's relationship with his older brother, Prince William, whom Harry referred to as his "beloved" sibling and "arch-nemesis." He asked Harry what his late mother, Princess Diana, would think about the state of their relationship, to which he replied, "I think she would be sad, I think she would be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship."

"I think she would be heartbroken that it's ended up where it's ended up, I think she'd be heartbroken about the fact that William, his office, were part of these stories," Harry continued. "Me and William made a pact that we would never let our offices fight against each other." He added that, "The people he [William] employed broke that pact." While the brothers' relationship isn't in a good place right now, Harry did say that he hopes for some kind of "reconciliation" with him in the future, adding that it would have a "ripple effect across the world." Strahan wasn't the only American journalist who got to chat with Harry about his bombshell-filled autobiography. Anderson Cooper also sat down for a chat with the Duke of Sussex, which aired on 60 Minutes on Sunday. Both of these interviews aired in advance of Spare's official release date on Tuesday.