'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed

Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement.

Ramos, of course, isn't completely unfamiliar to GMA fans. She has served as an ABC News national correspondent for several years, having first joined the network back in 2015 after serving as a Missouri news anchor and an assignment editor in South Carolina. Ramos, who will be taking over co-hosting duties temporarily alongside Holmes' replacement, DeMarco Morgan, shared her excitement for the temporary position on Instagram as her first days as temporary host wrapped. Sharing a photo of herself on the GMA3 set, she wrote, "And SCENE. So fun spending time with the [ABC GMA3] team this week! Happy Friday ya'll."At this time, it is unclear how long Ramos will hold the position or if GMA3 will cycle in different hosts.

Ramos and Morgan's appearances on GMA3 come after last week launched a review into Robach and Holmes' relationship, which has taken over headlines ever since the Daily Mail first published photos of the pair together earlier this month. According to TMZ, ABC's human resources and legal departments are leading an internal review into the relationship that will "look into all aspects of the high-profile co-workers" romance to determine whether Robach or Holmes did anything to breach their contracts.

Just days prior to the launch of the review, Robach and Holmes were pulled from the air. Announcing the move to staffers, ABC News President Kim Godwin said ABC News wanted "to do what's best for the organization" amid what she dubbed an "internal and external distraction." At the time, Godwin said she did not believe Robach and Holmes' relationship was "a violation of company policy," something that will now be determined through the internal review, adding that she has "really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization."

At this time, neither Robach nor Holmes have publicly commented on reports of their relationship and the alleged end of their marriages to their spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Feigbig. They also have not publicly spoken on their absence from GMA3, which Ramos addressed during her first show as temporary host by simply stating that the pair had the "day off."