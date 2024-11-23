‘The Santa Clauses’ Season 3’s Current Status Revealed

There will be no new season of Disney+‘s The Santa Clauses in 2024 — but the streaming service has not canceled the show just yet. A formal Season 3 announcement has not been made, but fans should be hopeful about the program’s future. Back in March, Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva and Lynette Rice reported some details on the show that most fans missed.

Star Tim Allen, who plays Santa Claus a.k.a. Scott Calvin in the show, has been tied up with his upcoming ABC sitcom Shifting Gears. However, 2025 could provide the opportunity for Allen to return for more episodes of The Santa Clauses. Regardless of Shifting Gears’ success, Allen’s schedule would allow him to film both shows — if Disney+ greenlights The Santa Clauses Season 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Calvin family comedy has yet to hear on a third season renewal and we hear there won’t be a new installment for this upcoming holiday season but it could return in 2025,” the Deadline report read. “If that happens and Shifting Gears is picked up to series, Allen would be able to do both; they are produced by the same studio, 20th Television.”

THE SANTA CLAUSES – Episode 101 (Disney/James Clark)TIM ALLEN, ELIZABETH MITCHELL

Problems on Set?

It is worth nothing that a not-so-flattering account of Allen’s behavior on set of The Santa Clauses emerged in wake of Season 2. Actress Casey Wilson, of Saturday Night Live and Happy Endings game, revealed on her podcast B— Sesh that she had a rough time working with the “rude” Allen while appearing on the Disney+ show. You can read the summary of her experience in our original coverage of the controversy.

“He’s a b—,” Wilson said. “And this is the best… I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, ‘You’re seeing him on a good day.’”

About Shifting Gears

Shifting Gears premieres via ABC on Jan. 8, 2025. The official synopsis reads: “Shifting Gears stars Tim Allen as Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter (Kat Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.”



