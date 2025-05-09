‘Wynonna Earp’ Star Returns With New TV Show — Here’s What to Know

Melanie Scrofano is returning to Syfy this summer.

Five years after Wynonna Earp wrapped its four-season run on the network, and after Scrofano reprised her role as the titular character in Tubi’s movie Wynonna Earp: Vengeance last year, the actress is set to star in Syfy’s upcoming supernatural horror noir series Revival.

When Does Revival Premiere?

Revival is scheduled to premiere on Syfy on Thursday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock a week after they air.

What Is Revival About?

Revival is an adaptation of Tim Seeley and Mike Norton comics series of the same name published by Image Comics. The show, described by creator Aaron B. Koontz as “a bit of Fargo meets Mare of Easttown with a horror/supernatural twist,” stars Scrofano as Dana Cypress, a cop whose life is turned upside down when those who recently died in her rural Wisconsin town suddenly come back to life.

Per an official logline, “On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the “revived” appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.”

Who Stars in Revival?

Scrofano leads the cast as Dana Cypress alongside David James Elliott (JAG) as Dana’s father, Sheriff Wayne Cypress, Romy Weltman (Murdoch Mysteries) as Martha “Em” Cypress, and Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis) as Ibrahim Ramin.

The series also stars Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead), Phil Brooks aka CM Punk (Mayans M.C.), Gia Sandhu (A Simple Favor), Katherine King So (The Recruit), Maia Jae (In the Dark), Nathan Dales (Letterkenny), Mark Little (Doomlands), Glen Gould (Tulsa King), Lara Jean Chorostecki (Nightmare Alley), and Conrad Coates (Fargo) in recurring guest roles.

Does Revival Have a Trailer?

Ahead of the show’s June premiere, Syfy released the full-length Revival Season 1 trailer on Thursday, May 1, teasing, “the dead have returned and they’re desperate for answers.”