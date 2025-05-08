Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Adds 3 to Cast for Season 9

BET is rounding out the cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas Season 9 as the show prepares to return to screens this summer.

Deadline reports that three actors have been cast in recurring roles in the upcoming ninth season, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 16.

Created, written, and executive produced by Perry, Sistas premiered on BET in 2019. The comedy drama, which has spawned two spinoffs – Zatima and the recently-announced Divorced Sistas, follows a tight-knit group of accomplished and relatable women as they navigate the complexities of love, career, and friendship in the modern world.

In Season 9, per an official logline, “Andi must decide whether or not she wants to make things work with Robin before he possibly walks out of her life forever. Sabrina finally gets closure from an old lover on the heels of her having to make a decision about her and Rich. The outcome of Danni’s lawsuit threatens her and Tony’s future. Karen and Fatima become closer than they could have ever imagined! Gary’s investigation comes to a head with shocking revaluations.”

In addition to the new Season 9 additions, the cast includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Devale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Brian Jordan Jr., Angela “Angie” Beyincé, Branden Wellington, Chris Warren, and Kevin A. Walton.

Sullivan Jones

Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Sullivan Jones is set to portray Dr. Vaughn in the upcoming ninth season. Few details are known about the character, but production sources told Deadline that Dr. Vaughn will be introduced as a love interest for one of the leading ladies.

Jones was most recently seen as Dr. Cameron Clayden on Season 2 of CBS’ Elsbeth. The actor is best known for his starring roles as T. Thomas Fortune on HBO’s The Gilded Age and Jameson Royce on Prime Video’s Harlem. His other acting credits include Atlanta, Halston, and The Equalizer.

Darone Okolie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Darone Okolie attends the premiere of HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

Darone Okolie has been cast as Roc, who like Jones’ Dr. Vaughn will also serve as a love interest in Season 9. BET hasn’t released anymore details about the character or which sista Okolie onscreen counterpart will be romantically involved with.

Okolie is best known for his role as Sal Dominguez in Th CW’s All American, a role he held for several episodes in Season 3. He also starred as Larry Johnson in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and made appearances in S.W.A.T., The Crossover, Bob Hearts Abishola, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Walnette Marie Santiago

Walnette Marie Santiago will portray a character named Nia. Nia’ involvement with the rest of the characters, as well as a character description, aren’t known at this time.

Santiago recently had a recurring role as Mel in Max’s superhero series Doom Patrol from 2021 until 2023. She followed it with an appearance in Lifetime’s 2025 TV film Give Me Back My Daughter. Other credits include BMF, The Vampire Diaries, Atlanta, Dynasty, and First Kill.