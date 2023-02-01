'Good Morning America': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Scrubbed From Intro

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Good Morning America is moving on without T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Following their exits from the morning show, ABC made a notable change to GMA3, the program that they formerly hosted together. According to TMZ, Holmes and Robach's names have been scrubbed from the show's intro. It's not a completely surprising move given that the two anchors, who sparked controversy in late 2022 for allegedly engaging in a romantic affair, were fired from the show.

GMA viewers were greeted with a different intro on Monday's episode. At the top of the episode, the announcer stated, "Now from Times Square, here's what you need to know." When Holmes and Robach were co-hosting the show, the announcer would introduce them by saying, "Now from Times Square, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes with what you need to know." Of course, with them now out of the picture, GMA is changing things up.

On Thursday, Robach and Holmes reportedly took part in a mediation session with ABC about their respective futures with the network. However, TMZ reported that the mediation session was "extremely contentious." The publication reported that ABC reps accused the anchors of various forms of misconduct, with one source categorizing the situation as a "witch hunt." Robach and Holmes have reportedly signed their exit agreements, which will include compensation packages.

It was originally reported in late November that Robach and Holmes, who were both married to other people, engaged in an alleged affair. While it was later reported that Robach was close to finalizing her divorce from Andrew Shue, Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, was reportedly blindsided by the news. She subsequently filed for divorce from the GMA personality in December. At the time, Fiebig also released a statement via her attorney that stressed that her focus is on her daughter, Sabine, whom she shares with Holmes.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter," the statement read "To that end T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible." It continued, "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."

(Photo: ABC/Good Morning America)

