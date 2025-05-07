3 Best Movies Peacock Just Added for May 2025

Peacock has plenty movies available on the service, and more added every day, which can make it tough to know what’s worth your time.

Here’s the three best movies added to the streamer this May.

My Cousin Vinny

Say it with us now: “THE DEFENSE IS WRONG!” Joe Pesci, Ralph Macchio and Marisa Tomei star in this endlessly quotable comedy-drama, which has Macchio arrested for a murder he didn’t commit. In comes his cousin and newly-minted lawyer, Vinny (Pesci), trying his best to save his cousin from being sent to jail forever.

Black Bag

Peacock is the exclusive streaming home for this buzzy new thriller from Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh, which premiered in theaters earlier this year. In this steamy spy flick starring Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan, a British intelligence officer (Fassbender) is tasked by his boss (Brosnan) with discovering who has leaked top-secret data. He’s given a list of five suspects; worryingly, one of them is his wife and fellow spy (Blanchett). The two play a cat and mouse game in an attempt to discover what comes first: love, or loyalty to their country?

Carol

The second Cate Blanchett movie on this list, this drama revolves around two women (Blanchett and Rooney Mara) in 1950s New York and their forbidden romance. Since its release 10 years ago from director Todd Haynes, it has been recognized as one of the best films of the century and is widely declared the best LGBTQ+ film of all time.