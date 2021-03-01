Golden Globes: Sarah Paulson Rocks Stylish Cast Care of Prada

✖

Plenty of fashion statements were made Sunday night at the 2021 Golden Globes, but it was perhaps Sarah Paulson who won accessory of the night. The actress stepped out for the event proving that she wasn’t going to let an injury stop the stylish moment, Paulson pairing a gorgeous black gown with a custom purple sequin Prada cast on her arm after she recently suffered an injury.

Paulson's look was showed off by celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who shared a series of photos of the actress on Instagram. For the evening, Paulson donned a satin, off-the-shoulder black Prada gown that featured sequined embellishments. The ensemble got a pop of color thanks to the lilac cast Paulson donned on her arm. The cast, the color of which matched Paulson's eyeshadow, was decked out in sequins and even featured the Italian label's triangular logo. Welch revealed, "When you're Lady Paulson, you get a custom Prada cast to go with your custom Prada dress."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist)

Pualson confirmed on her Instagram Story that the cast was more than just an accessory, but rather a necessity after she injured her arm. The actress shared a photo of herself icing her arm, which was wrapped in a simple, far less glamorous cast, captioning it, "So this happened." Although the actress did not reveal any details on the injury, Vogue reported that actress reportedly injured her arm recently while filming the new season of American Crime Story. The next installment of the Ryan Murphy-created series resumed filming following a coronavirus-related halt to production. The upcoming season is set to focus on former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky, with Paulson taking on the role of Linda Tripp, Lewinsky's friend and the whistleblower who became a significant player in the affair scandal.

The upcoming role comes on the heels of Paulson's other stand-out role that earned her a Golden Globe nod. Paulson was nominated Sunday night for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her role as Nurse Mildred Ratched in Netflix's Ratched, a prequel series to Ken Kensey's novel One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest. The series was executive produced by director Ryan Murphy and served as an origin story for Nurse Ratched, tracking her life from 1947 until the events on the novel and film, beginning with her hoping to get a job at a Northern California psychiatric hospital. The award ultimately went to The Crown's Emma Corrin, who paid tribute to the late Princess Diana in her acceptance speech.