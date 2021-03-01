Golden Globes: Jamie Lee Curtis Fans Can't Stop Talking About Her Dress

The 2021 Golden Globes may have been a virtual event, but that didn't stop Jamie Lee Curtis from catching everyone's attention as she stepped out for the night in a stunning yellow gown. The 62-year-old actress was one of just a handful of people to attend the awards ceremony, which marked the official start of awards season, in person, taking the stage at the Beverly Hilton to present the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. While the nod went to her "best friend," The Mauritanian star Jodie Foster, it was Curtis is was the center of all the buzz on social media.

Curtis opted to kick off the start of awards season, and the official start of jaw-dropping fashion choices amid awards season, by wearing a yellow Alex Perry gown. The strong-shoulder, long-sleeve gown featured a deep plunging neckline, which was a notable fashion choice of the night among other A-listers including Andra Day, Julia Garner, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Curtis' dress also gathered at the waist and featured a bow in the back.

The Halloween actress showed off her ensemble in an Instagram post Sunday night, giving a nod to those who helped put it together and quipping that “it takes a village to prepare me for public consumption.” While social media flooded with praise throughout the night, Curtis returned to Instagram Monday morning to reveal she wasn't quite as glamorous the morning after the awards show, joking on her Story, "the reflection in the micro as you heat your coffee will ALWAYS autocorrect you ego." Keep scrolling to see what all the buzz was about.