Golden Globes: Jamie Lee Curtis Fans Can't Stop Talking About Her Dress
The 2021 Golden Globes may have been a virtual event, but that didn't stop Jamie Lee Curtis from catching everyone's attention as she stepped out for the night in a stunning yellow gown. The 62-year-old actress was one of just a handful of people to attend the awards ceremony, which marked the official start of awards season, in person, taking the stage at the Beverly Hilton to present the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. While the nod went to her "best friend," The Mauritanian star Jodie Foster, it was Curtis is was the center of all the buzz on social media.
Curtis opted to kick off the start of awards season, and the official start of jaw-dropping fashion choices amid awards season, by wearing a yellow Alex Perry gown. The strong-shoulder, long-sleeve gown featured a deep plunging neckline, which was a notable fashion choice of the night among other A-listers including Andra Day, Julia Garner, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Curtis' dress also gathered at the waist and featured a bow in the back.
View this post on Instagram
The Halloween actress showed off her ensemble in an Instagram post Sunday night, giving a nod to those who helped put it together and quipping that “it takes a village to prepare me for public consumption.” While social media flooded with praise throughout the night, Curtis returned to Instagram Monday morning to reveal she wasn't quite as glamorous the morning after the awards show, joking on her Story, "the reflection in the micro as you heat your coffee will ALWAYS autocorrect you ego." Keep scrolling to see what all the buzz was about.
me on my way to the store to get me some activia after seeing how good jamie lee curtis looks at the golden globespic.twitter.com/dEUbx1F0ta— A.J. | he/him/his (@ajhisnandez) March 1, 2021
Curtis' look had many joking that they were heading straight to the store to buy Acitivia. One person tweeted, "Jamie Lee Curtis looks so good ... pass me the Activia."
Jamie Lee Curtis brought her own golden globes to the awards ... #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ArAqhWQXxw— ᴛʜᴇ ᴀʀᴛɪꜱᴛ (@N78088) March 1, 2021
"As I lay me down to sleep, I pray I age as well as Jamie Lee Curtis," one viewer joked. "Amen."
need someone in my life who supports my dreams as strongly as this dress is supporting Jamie Lee Curtis. pic.twitter.com/UxQKz0U40F— Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) March 1, 2021
Responding to the above tweet, one person quipped that they are "gonna tell my grandkids this is why they're called the golden globes." Another chimed in with, "she just! doesn't! age!"
a moment for jamie lee curtis please pic.twitter.com/Qei2rAxbmD— meryl streep's wife | BLACK LIVES MATTER (@paulsonsbowen) March 1, 2021
The above commentor went on to reveal her first reaction to seeing Curtis Sunday night. The tweeter joked they were "watching with my friends and our jaws all dropped at the same time followed by a deep inhalation of oxygen because we're very gay and miss curtis is really hot."
How dare Jamie Lee Curtis look that good.— Christina Arango Dowling (@fatherdowling) March 1, 2021
"How much Activia do I need to eat to look as amazing as Jamie Lee Curtis does right now because d–" one person asked. Another person tweeted, "Whew. Jamie Lee Curtis. Still so stunning..."
every time I see Jamie Lee Curtis I’m like damn I need to start eating activia— Chelsea Cirruzzo ✨ (@ChelseaCirruzzo) March 1, 2021
While some seized the opportunity to make Activia jokes, many more were simply amazed by how gracefully Curtis has aged. One person tweeted, "Jamie Lee Curtis looks incredible at the [Golden Globes] I hope I look half this great at her age!"
Activia, I’ve seen what you have done for Jamie Lee Curtis please bestow said blessings upon me. Amen. pic.twitter.com/dOFOHeFQSe— maskulla (@MakVest) March 1, 2021
Another viewer joked that Curtis "is the female Brad Pitt. Just continuously screwing up the curve for EVERYONE else their age."