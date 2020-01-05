Golden Globes 2020: Jason Momoa Revs up Ahead of Awards With Green Motorcycle

When Jason Momoa comes up to the stage at the Beverly Hilton to present an award at the 2020 Golden Globes, don’t be surprised if the Aquaman star comes up on a motorcycle. The actor shared a video of himself revving up a green motorcycle on his Instagram Story Sunday. Momoa also had a rock climbing outing on Sunday with his two children.

In one of his Instagram Story clips, Momoa showed off a worn green bike while wearing a matching green shirt. “Golden Globes today,” he wrote. “All green.”

The 40-year-old also posted clips of his children Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11, learning to rock climb. Momoa shares both children with Lisa Bonet, whom he married in 2017.

Coincidentally, Zoe Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter with Lenny Kravitz and Momoa’s step-daughter, is also among the presenters at this year’s Golden Globes.

The other stars presenting on Sunday night include nominees Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Paul Rudd, Kit Harington, Brad Putt, Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Rami Malek, Helen Mirren, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Momoa does not have a Golden Globe nomination on his resume, but he did star in the HBO awards-magnet series Game of Thrones. During the show’s first season, he played Khal Drogo. Peter Dinklage won the show’s only Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in 2012. This year, Kit Harrington earned the show’s only nomination, for Best Actor in a TV Drama.

In 2019, Momoa voiced Aquaman in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and starred in Apple TV+’s new series See. In the series, created by Steven Knight, Momoa stars as a warrior whose wife gives birth to twins who can see, even though the rest of humanity cannot. The rest of the cast includes Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks, Hea Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper and Yadira Guevara-Prip.

Momoa also stars as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s star-studded Dune adaptation, which opens on Dec. 18. He will play Aquaman again in the sequel, which hits theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.

The actor is also starring in a new Netflix movie called Sweet Girl, directed by cinematographer Brian Andrew Mendoza. Momoa stars as a husband looking to track down the people who killed his wife, while also protecting his daughter, played by Isabela Merced. Marisa Tomei joined the cast in December.

Photo credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton