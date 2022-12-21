'GMA': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Co-Host Taking Break From Show

There's yet another shakeup at Good Morning America. The Sun reported that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's colleague, Jennifer Ashton, ABC Chief Medical Correspondent, announced that she's taking a break from the morning program. The news comes on the heels of GMA sidelining Holmes and Robach, who are both married to other people, after it was reported that they allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship.

On Friday, Ashton revealed that she will be taking a break from GMA as she prepares to head out on her holiday break. The GMA personality acknowledged her break with a post on Instagram. Ashton posted a screenshot from her "last day of work before going on vacation." As she shared in the caption, her last workday featured a discussion about Harry & Meghan and the prince's claim that the couple's legal battle with the Daily Mail contributed to his wife's miscarriage. Although, Ashton's followers didn't exactly agree with her take on the situation, as some felt as though it was "kind of unnecessary" given what the royal couple shared.

Ashton won't be the only one missing from GMA. It was previously reported that both Holmes and Robach, who co-host the third hour of GMA, were removed from the program in light of the controversy surrounding their alleged relationship. Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, shared a statement with staffers informing them that the two anchors would remain off the show as the network decides its next course of action. It should be noted that she did stress that Holmes and Robach did not violate company policy. Her message read, "This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work."

Godwin later sent another memo to staffers to update them about Holmes, Robach, and their roles on GMA. In her statement, she said that they would remain off the air as they conduct an "internal review." The ABC News president acknowledged that "the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here." She continued, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."