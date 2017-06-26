Currently Streaming: ‘GLOW’ Is Netflix’s Next Binge-Worthy Hit

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling have arrived, and Netflix users have found their next TV series to binge.

If you aren’t familiar, the latest Netflix original series debuted this past weekend and fans are raging about the new show. GLOW – or Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling – is quickly becoming a hit.

Taking place in the 1980s, GLOW follows the lives of a group of down-on-their-luck women who get cast in a female wrestling show. Along with their director, the unlikely troupe struggles to bring the action to TV around the country.

Alison Brie (Community) stars as Ruth Wilder, and actress who can’t get any substantial parts in Hollywood. She wants to break down traditional stereotypes, and GLOW is her last chance to do that.

Co-starring in the series is podcaster and comedian Marc Maron, who plays director Sam Sylvia. Although he won’t admit it, Sam is just as down-and-out as the women he cast in his show.

The supporting cast really makes this show, as the quirks of the diverse characters give fans a chance to laugh around every corner. As if the laughs weren’t enough, each of the characters are supremely genuine, and they manage to fill each episode with a ton of heart.

GLOW‘s characters make it easy to get attached to the series, but it’s also a pretty simple binge for fans. The first season of the dramedy consists of 10 30-minute episodes, so it doesn’t take long to watch through it all. Many fans actually finished the entire series on the first night it was available.

If you’re looking for a great comedy, or just some interesting characters to get attached to, GLOW is right up your alley.

You may think that GLOW is for wrestling fans, but it’s much more than that. In fact, you really don’t need any wrestling knowledge if you want to enjoy the show, as it’s more about the characters trying to wrestle than the actual sport itself.

So, what are you waiting for?! Put the kids to bed, get in the ring, and start binging your next Netflix obsession!