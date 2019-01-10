Matthew Morrison Reacts to ‘Glee’ Co-Star Naya Rivera’s Arrest

Matthew Morrison is speaking out about his former Glee castmate, Naya Rivera, following her domestic battery arrest last month.

But rather than discuss her tumultuous relationship, the actor praised Rivera’s parenting skills.

“She’s a great mom,” Morrison told PEOPLE on Sunday, sharing his reaction to the actress’ charges. Morrison played Will Schuester alongside Rivera, who portrayed Santana Lopez on the FOX comedy.

Police arrested Rivera on November 25 after an alleged altercation with husband Ryan Dorsey in Kanawha County, West Virginia. The 30-year-old, who shares 2-year-old son Josey Hollis with Dorsey, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

In the criminal complaint, a Charleston, West Virginia, police deputy said that after he arrived on the scene, Dorsey claimed his wife “had struck him in the head and the bottom lip while the two were taking their child for a walk down the street.” He had minor injuries consistent with those claims and filmed video during the alleged incident.

After the incident, Dorsey took to Twitter to request “privacy” for the family.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,“ Dorsey wrote. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/the situation how you would want a loved one to be treated.”

Those close to the actress haven’t been as tight-lipped about Rivera’s marriage as Morrison, though. Some friends and family said they are very concerned for her after the dramatic ordeal.

“This is not the first time that their relationship has been violent,” a source close to the actress told E! News, “and the fact that she hit her husband and lashed out like that, is very scary to everyone around her.”

The source added that the couple has had a “toxic relationship for a while” and thinks divorce will be “a conversation very soon” for the sake of their son.

Rivera had filed for divorce from Dorsey in November 2016 after two years of marriage, but she withdrew the filing in October.