‘Gilmore Girls’ Is Coming Back in an Unexpected Way

Get ready to explore the world of Gilmore Girls like never before as the beloved show gets ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary this fall.

A new documentary, Searching for Stars Hollow, is officially in the works, featuring stars of the original series, including Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki and Chad Michael Murray.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Searching for Stars Hollow will give fans of the iconic series a new look at “the story you thought you knew of how Gilmore Girls came to life, why it continues to resonate across generations, and how its unique blend of humor, heart, and pop culture shaped a devoted worldwide fan community,” according to the film’s Kickstarter description.

(Robert Voets/Netflix)

The documentary will feature “all new, never-before-seen interviews with cast members” as well as “behind-the-scenes insights from the crew” and “insightful commentary with new perspectives and meaning via stories from writers and directors” as well as “heartfelt testimonials from fans whose lives were changed by the show.”

In addition to Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Padalecki (Dean Forester) and Murray (Tristin Dugray), original cast members Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), Sally Struthers (Babette Dell), Liz Torres (Miss Patty), Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim), Rose Abdoo (Gypsy), Kathleen Wilhoite (Liz Danes), Matt Jones (Morgan), and Grant Lee Phillips (the town troubadour) will feature in the doc.

Also included in documentary interviews are director Jamie Babbit, writer and producer Stan Zimmerman, casting directors Jami Rudofsky and Mara Casey, and Gilmore Guys podcast host Kevin T Porter.

(Saeed Adyani/Netflix)

“The interviews that we’ve already conducted with the cast have been a delight,” co-director Meghna Balakumar said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ve shot more than 100 hours of footage and have already unearthed stories, commentary, critiques, and more. And we’re continuing to shoot more interviews in the coming months to present the most complete, full and truly new story of the show’s impact and legacy that is only possible at this historical moment.”

Producer Jim Demonakos added, “Searching For Stars Hollow will reveal how Gilmore Girls came to life, why it continues to resonate across generations, and how its unique blend of humor, heart and pop culture shaped a devoted worldwide fan community with an in-depth look at its creation and the connections it continues to foster. This documentary is for fans of the show but also for anyone with an interest in cultural history and how it affects individual lives.”