Lauren Graham Reveals How She Wants to Bring Back ‘Gilmore Girls’

Even though a Gilmore Girls spinoff has been shot down by Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson, Graham might have an idea as to how the show could still come back.

Seven years after Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, fans are still clamoring for more. Via E! Online, Graham shared on the Armchair Expert podcast how she would bring back Gilmore Girls, revealing that it might be a bit harder to do a full-blown show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Given everyone’s lives and schedules, it’s a Christmas movie,” Graham said. “It’s not me trying to get out of the question. It is literally what I could picture.” It would make sense to do a movie or, at the very least, just a small special that wouldn’t require too many filming days and would easily work around everyone’s schedule. And Graham explained the reason behind why it would be so special to do just a one-off Christmas film.

GILMORE GIRLS

I think [what] the Brits do so well with their beloved shows is that you get a Christmas special,” she shared. “It’s not episodes, but it’s seeing all your friends together again. It’s one of the reasons I thought the Walmart commercial was a sweet, where-are-they-now kind of thing.”

Graham is referring to the commercial she did with Patterson in December for Christmas, taking fans back to Stars Hollow for the holidays as Luke and Lorelai, as well as Sean Gunn’s Kurt, prepared for the festive season at Luke’s. The trio seamlessly went into their old roles like no time had passed, and it certainly made people want more. It would be fun to take a trip back to Stars Hollow for a Christmas movie or for any type of movie, especially since fans are still wondering just who is the father of Rory’s baby.

Whether or not another Gilmore Girls series, movie, or special happens in the future remains to be seen, but since the cast has remained close, it’s always possible. At the very least, there could be more fun commercials to look forward to in the future or random sightings, which would be better than nothing. For now, though, fans will have to settle with the original series and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life streaming on Netflix. Who knows? Maybe a trip to Stars Hollow will be in the future.