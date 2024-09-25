'Gilmore Girls' Actor and Wife Hit in Head-On Car Crash: Latest on Scott Cohen's Condition

Gilmore Girls star Scott Cohen and his wife are recovering following a near-fatal car crash. The actor, who played Max Medina throughout the first three seasons of the beloved drama, was with his wife, Anastasia Traina, when they got into a head-on collision due to a suspect in a car chase, according to Page Six. "We thought we were dead," Cohen told the publication. "My wife's arm is all messed up. I have a broken sternum, which is supposed to be never-healing. It's like called a nonunion break, and it's never going to heal."

The collision happened on June 29 when a driver was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in Queens and suddenly took off. The Astoria Post reports that, with police in pursuit, the suspect drove into Greenpoint, Brooklyn, where he collided with Cohen's car. A few days after the accident, Cohen took to Instagram to share with his followers what had happened, sharing that with "broken bones, bruised bodies, lots of drugs, and the impact of a random act of aggression that hit us we venture on."

"I'm very pissed my existence right now is about healing but at the same time truly grateful @afunnybunnypicture and I are both here to experience the love and incredible generosity of friends and family," Cohen wrote. "We know when we know in life. The fragility of us all and how life can change in an instant. Lessons we don't want to learn but often are forced to. Here to tell the story I guess."

Alongside his message was a video of pictures taken from the hospital and of the crash, and it proved that God really was on their side. Scott Cohen hasn't shared too many updates since the accident, mostly keeping focused on the release of Max's The Penguin, where he plays Luca Falcone, as well as his acting workshops. But the fact that he was able to step out for The Penguin's premiere shows that he is well on his way to a full recovery, or at least, as full as it can be with his broken sternum.

It's unknown if the suspect in the car chase was apprehended as he fled after the crash. The good news is that Cohen and his wife could have gotten it a lot worse, and walking away with injuries is a lot better than not walking away at all. And that's what really matters.