Everything Coming to Max in September 2024

August is quickly winding to a close, and September is just around the corner. In preparation of the new month, Max has unveiled its September 2024 content list, the streamer promising subscribers a month full of new-to-Max movies, TV series, and HBO and Max originals.

Max's biggest tittle arriving in September is the original series The Penguin, a spinoff/sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman. The upcoming series is set to debut on Sept. 19 and stars Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin. Next month will also bring the final season of My Brilliant Friend and the premiere of Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos, a new documentary that sees Alex Gibney delving into the paradigm-shifting series The Sopranos and creator and writer David Chase, as well as the streaming debut of Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron and A24's Civil War. Other titles arriving in September include I Saw the TV Glow, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shrek Forever After, The Final Destination, and the Harry Potter films, among many others.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).