Everything Coming to Max in September 2024
'The Penguin,' 'The Boy and the Heron,' and more are coming to Max in September.
August is quickly winding to a close, and September is just around the corner. In preparation of the new month, Max has unveiled its September 2024 content list, the streamer promising subscribers a month full of new-to-Max movies, TV series, and HBO and Max originals.
Max's biggest tittle arriving in September is the original series The Penguin, a spinoff/sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman. The upcoming series is set to debut on Sept. 19 and stars Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin. Next month will also bring the final season of My Brilliant Friend and the premiere of Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos, a new documentary that sees Alex Gibney delving into the paradigm-shifting series The Sopranos and creator and writer David Chase, as well as the streaming debut of Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron and A24's Civil War. Other titles arriving in September include I Saw the TV Glow, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shrek Forever After, The Final Destination, and the Harry Potter films, among many others.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).
Sept. 1 - Sept. 5
Sept. 1
21 & OVER (2013)
Addicted (2014)
Anaconda (1997)
Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Braddock: Missing In Action III (1988)
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials) S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!
Climax (2019)
Creator League Showdown Eps. 10 & 11
Criminal (2016)
Disobedience (2018)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)
High-Rise (2016)
Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)
Independence Day (1996)
Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)
Inherent Vice (2014)
Ismael's Ghosts (2018)
Knight and Day (2010)
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on (2022)
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)
Missing in Action (1984)
Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning (1985)
Need for Speed (2014)
Paranoia (2013)
Pulse (2005)
Role Models (2008)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Sunset Song (2016)
Tell (2014)
Tiny Furniture (2010)
To Have and Have Not (1944)
The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)
The Big Chill (1983)
The Big Sleep (1946)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Boss (2016)
The Exorcist (1973)
The Final Destination (2009)
The Martian (2015)
The Shining (1980)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
The Wolfpack (2015)
The Wrecking Crew! (2015)
Trick 'r Treat (2009)
Troll Hunter (2011)
Vampires Suck (2010)
Venus and Serena (2013)
Viva (2016)
Whose Streets? (2017)
World's Greatest Dad (2009)
X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
Sept. 2
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)
Bellator: Fight Week San Jose
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, Season 1 (ID)
Drive My Car (2021)
Margarita, Season 1 (Max Original)
Mini Beat Power Rockers (2023)
Sept. 4
Bargain Block, Season 4 (HGTV)
How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, Season 1 (ID)
Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024
Unsellable Houses, Season 5 (HGTV)
Sept. 5
Coming From America (Max Original)
Sept. 6 - Sept. 10
Sept. 6
The Boy and the Heron (Studio Ghibli)
Restoring Galveston, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)
Sept. 7
Family Empire: Houston (OWN)
WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos (HBO Original)
Sept. 8
Triple 9 (2016)
Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)
Sept. 9
Bellator: Fight Week London
Cabin in the Woods, Season 1 (ID)
My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (HBO Original)
The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 1 (ID)
Sept. 10
Doppelgänger. The Double, Season 1
Sept. 11 - Sept. 15
Sept. 13
Civil War (A24)
In With the Old, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)
Sept. 14
Aloha! Scooby-Doo (2005)
A Pup Named Scooby Doo
Baby Looney Tunes
Jonny Quest
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001)
Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost (1999)
Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)
The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo
The New Scooby-Doo Movies
The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries
The Tom & Jerry Show
Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse (2012)
Tom & Jerry Tales
Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017)
Sept. 15
Have I Got News for You, Season 1 (CNN)
Sept. 16 - Sept. 20
Sept. 16
Halloween Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 2 (Discovery)
Sister Wives, Season 19 (TLC)
Truck U
Sept. 17
Body Cam, Season 9 (ID)
Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 2 (ID)
Road Rage, Season 2 (ID)
Sept. 18
Graveyard Carz
Sept. 19
The Penguin (HBO Original)
Sept. 20
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
Building Off the Grid, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)
I Saw The TV Glow (A24)
Prisoners (2013)
Sept. 21 - Sept. 25
Sept. 21
Batwheels, Season 2
Sept. 22
Halloween Wars, Season 14 (Food Network)
Sept. 23
Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 5 (Animal Planet)
Sept. 24
Windy City Rehab, Season 5 (HGTV)
Sept. 25
Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 1
Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 2
Sept. 26 - Sept. 30
Sept. 28
Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024
Sept. 29
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 5 (Food Network)
Outrageous Pumpkins (Food Network)
Uzumaki (Adult Swim)
Sept. 30
Bellator: Fight Week Chicago, Season 6
Trending Now:
-
1More Rumors Swirling About Carrie Underwood's Marriage to Mike Fisher
-
2DJ Found Dead in River: Family Confirms Death of Viral Djdredd
-
3King Charles 'Extremely Sad' Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Relationship
-
4Jennifer Lopez Keeping $10 Million Gift From Estranged Husband Ben Affleck, Report Claims
-
5'Yellowstone' Not Canceled, Season 6 in the Works According to New Report