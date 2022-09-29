'Ghosts' Season 2: Original BBC Series' Star to Appear on CBS Sitcom

Ahead of tonight's anticipated sophomore premiere of Ghosts on CBS, news broke this morning announcing how one of the original BBC series stars, on which the American sitcom is based, will be appearing in an episode of TV's number one comedy this season. As if the fans from both the U.S. and U.K. shows couldn't be more excited, the episode will guest star British actor, Mathew Baynton, who is also one of the producers behind the CBS adaptation.

In an exclusive from Entertainment Weekly, Baynton, who is best known for playing the overly dramatic, lovesick Thomas Thorn on the BBC version of the series, will star as "Actor Pete" in an episode later this season that finds a TV crew from Dumb Deaths recreating the death of Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty). In a first-look image from EW and shared from Moriarty, audiences will note how Baynton's Pete has some differences from real Pete — something we are sure the arrow-stricken Scoutmaster would no doubt have a bone to pick with.

While chatting with EW, showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman expressed their excitement over Baynton's appearance. "We'd been looking for a chance to have one of the U.K. ghosts on, so we were thrilled when Mat said yes, and not surprised at all when he knocked the role out of the park," they said. "Our main goal when we set out to adapt Ghosts was honestly to make something that the British creators liked, so to have this stamp of approval from someone we admire so much, was a huge validation for our whole team."

Playing to his natural British charm, Baynton will star as an English method actor obsessed with "getting to the truth" of how Pete really died. Telling EW he had a lot of fun with the cast, the Horrible Histories troupe member admits he was a bit concerned about the worlds colliding at first. "When I was invited to play a guest role in the CBS version of Ghosts, I was a little concerned that the two universes colliding would tear a hole in the fabric of time and space," Baynton said. "Thankfully, that didn't happen and instead I had a lot of fun playing with a bunch of very lovely funny people."

Baynton's appearance on the sitcom isn't the only guest spot for the episode. Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo will also be starring in the episode. After photos surfaced of series star Rose McIver hanging out with Abdoo in Montreal, TVLine confirmed that the actress will guest-star in a "no-nonsense" role on Ghosts Season 2 not as a spirit, but as the veteran TV producer of Dumb Deaths, which uses Woodstone Mansion as a setting for its latest episode.

Ghosts returns for Season 2 on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The single-camera comedy stars Moriarty, McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Devan Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco and Asher Grodman. For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture.