'Ghosts' Star Rose McIver Addresses Mark Hamill Possibly Playing Her Dad on CBS Series (Exclusive)

✖

After Ghosts showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman teased there were "active" talks taking place for a Mark Hamill appearance for Season 2, fans hopped on the hope that he would play the father of Sam — played by Rose McIver. During the Paramount Upfront in New York City on Wednesday afternoon, McIver told PopCulture.com's Michael Hein that if the Star Wars legend were to appear on the show as her father, she would be in full support of such a choice.

"I could not be more supportive of these rumors," she told PopCulture from Carnegie Hall. "I would love Mark Hamill to come on. He was so inspiring to all of us — he's this absolute icon and he took the time to reach out to every single one of our cast. It was very moving."

(Photo: David M. Russell/CBS via Getty Images)

Considering how her character Sam had a very strained relationship with her mother played by Rachel Harris and seen in the episode, "Sam's Mom," McIver hopes this time around things would be a little different. "I think that Samantha had a strained relationship with her mother, so I'm hoping she had somebody at home where it was a little easier," she laughed.

Last month, Port and Wiseman told PopCulture that the details about a Hamill appearance was something they "want to figure out," particularly following interest in knowing who Sam's dad is after audiences discovered who her mom was. "[Mark] seems like a great match in my mind," Wiseman said for McIver's on-screen counterpart. When it was revealed how series star, Asher Grodman expressed his own hopes for Hamill to be his character Trevor's dad in a PopCulture exclusive, the showrunners laughed. "Yeah, I don't know, Mark Hamill doesn't seem like Trevor's dad to me," Port said, to which Wiseman offered his apologies, "Sorry, Asher."

McIver says the living legend's admiration for the series is "super humbling" to hear and an honor. "[It's] also really inspiring to me that somebody who is such an icon and such a legend himself is still a total fan and I think that's kind of everybody who loves storytelling and works in this job, you still are a fan of everything," McIver told PopCulture while reflecting on Season 1. "I love when I go to conventions and run into Rahul [Kohli] who worked on iZombie with me, he would be lining up to see people with people, now he's working alongside Mark. I sort of love the side that we're all audiences and we're all fans as well and it's just deeply flattering that Mark would choose our show to kind of get behind and be excited about."

With Ghosts set to resume shooting this summer in Montreal, the sitcom will return this fall on CBS for Season 2 in a new time slot at 8:30 p.m ET every Thursday. Keep it locked to PopCulture for the very latest about the show, news about the cast and everything in between. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ and get an exclusive streaming offer here.