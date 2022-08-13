'Ghosts' Stars Román Zaragoza and Asher Grodman Have Fans Singing 'Hallelujah' With Latest Video

The dynamic duo of Ghosts stars Román Zaragoza and Asher Grodman are back at it and fans are showering them with well-deserved praise over their latest collaboration. After Zaragoza shared two micro-music videos on his social media last month shot by co-star Grodman, the two released their third episode this weekend featuring the iconic track "Hallelujah" from legendary singer and songwriter Leonard Cohen.

Posted to Zaragoza's social media on Saturday afternoon, the 26-year-old prefaced his caption with "Sasappis Serenades," the title of their video series. "Shoutout to my amazing director/DP [Asher Grodman]," Zaragoza wrote, praising the accomplished filmmaker. "Let me know if you have any requests for songs or cast I should pressure to sing with me. Much love."

With the track being an especially notable one for the pair as they shoot Ghosts in the Canadian province of Quebec — where the late Cohen was born — the micro-music video is a tender, stripped-down, acoustic tribute to the iconic song about love and loss. As Zaragoza taps into the humanness of the lyrics while playing the guitar most gently, it is masterfully complemented by Grodman's focused eye, providing direction for the viewer and immersing them into the song's story. Steering audiences through a coy, watchful direction leading from tapestry to the full view of Zaragoza on the guitar, The Train director brings a powerful, emotional impact in conveying Cohen's lyrics.

Cohen's folk rock song, originally released in 1984, tells the story of a broken love, true love and finding peace in the vicissitudes of brokenness, which Grodman most delicately elevates the 46-second music video through a myriad of thematic dimensions with Zaragoza's voice leading the way. Through an illuminated composition and focus emphasizing an innocent vulnerability amid warm, ambient lighting, the music video had fans cheering in the comments section, craving for more.

Taking to the comments section on both Instagram and TikTok, many praised Zaragoza for his singing. "Still one of my favorite voices to this day!!!!!" wrote one fan as another chimed in, "Okay, I'm going to need Sas [your character] to just spontaneously burst out into song in this next season!" Meanwhile, some fans also encouraged Zaragoza to bring in his family. "Now I need a Zaragoza family duet," wrote one as another echoed the sentiment writing, "That was beautiful [heart emoji]. You should sing with your sister [Raye Zaragoza] sometime."

Over at TikTok, some fans asked to see co-stars Rose McIver or Utkarsh Ambudkar duet with Zaragoza while others pleaded with him to try and get some music incorporated into the CBS series. "[Ghosts CBS] MUST incorporate his singing talent into a storyline!" wrote one as another added, "If we don't get a musical episode of ghosts, I will cry."

While it hasn't been confirmed yet that a musical episode will arrive for Ghosts Season 2, all signs are pointing to yes. With the anticipated sophomore season exploring "lots of fun mysteries" per co-showrunner Joe Wiseman at San Diego Comic-Con last month, he also confirmed the murder storyline involving Danielle Pinnock's beloved prohibition-era jazz singer Alberta Haynes would see her singing in a club while finding out more about the circumstances surrounding her death as we meet "some suspects." The A-story arc is one Pinnock is most excited about, telling audiences at the panel how she "can't wait for y'all to see it!"

For more on Ghosts and everything Season 2, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast, and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ for free from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2022.