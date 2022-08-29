'Ghosts': First Look Photos of CBS Sitcom's Season 2 Premiere Episode

With just a month to go until the anticipated sophomore premiere of CBS' smash hit sitcom Ghosts, the network announced details surrounding the Season 2 premiere of the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom on Monday afternoon. In the season premiere debuting Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET, the new episode titled "Spies" picks up where "Farnsby & B" left off. After Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) finally open the Woodstone B&B after a disastrous debut with their home's entrance caving in, Sam enlists the ghosts as "spies" to help her secure a good review from an overly critical couple staying at their newly opened business. Elsewhere in the episode, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) tries his best to integrate Nigel (John Hartman) into his friend group. But knowing how things transpire at Woodstone, it won't be easy. (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau / Paramount) In one of the episode stills shared from Paramount, Sam can be seen looking at her laptop while Jay and the ghosts — including Pete (Richie Moriarty), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) peer over her shoulder. While the circumstances surrounding the scene are uncertain, we can tell there will definitely be some hijinks stirring as Sam recruits the spirits as her personal "spies," something Jay once joked about in Season 1. In celebration of the new season airing next month, get your first look at the Season 2 premiere episode by scrolling ahead.

Scoping out the guests (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau / Paramount) What could this be? Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Trevor (Grodman), Alberta (Pinnock) and Pete (Moriarty) are seen on the steps of Woodstone B&B watching an event unfold. Could it be new B&B guests or another eavesdropping session on Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar)?

Isaac ❤️ Nigel (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau / Paramount) After coming out last season and confessing his affections to Nigel Chessum (Hartman), Isaac (Jones) is taking the leap by spending more time with his new beau. But what bumps will the two face together in this newfound relationship?

Sam's hospitality (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau / Paramount) What's in the box? Sam appears a bit distressed with Alberta and Isaac close behind her. Being a new B&B owner must come with its difficulties as assumed from her expression.

Thorfinn in the cholera pit? (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau / Paramount) With the ghosts acting as "spies" for Sam and Isaac making his way with Nigel, whatever could have Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) spending time with the cholera pit folks? Most of all, is Nancy (Betsy Sodoro) itching (maybe even literally) for the Viking's attention in Season 2?

Be our guest! (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau / Paramount) Our new guests are here! Meet Tom and Debbie, played respectively by Don Lake (Space Force) and Meagen Fay (Loot). With the ghosts scoping out the couple, what could they possibly find out about the Midwest couple to share with Sam?

New meaning to 'spirits' (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau / Paramount) Looks like Jay is doing all right after that fall from the Season 1 finale, as he's on his feet and serving their new guests some very fruity, tropical drinks as Trevor looks on.

The best of friends? (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau / Paramount) Two's company, but three's a crowd — is Isaac's relationship with Nigel getting a little "thorny" with the Viking by his side? The three look like they could be the best of friends but only time will tell.

Spy prep... (Photo: Bertrand Calmeau / Paramount) With Trevor's sharp planning and Pete's aptitude for understanding Midwest folks, what could these two modern ghosts be planning ahead for the B&B couple as Sam's spies?