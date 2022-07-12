Game Show Reveals Celebrity Spinoff

Another popular game show is adding celebrities to the mix. The fan-favorite high-stakes British game show Moneybags is set to rollout a run of celebrity specials. According to TVZone, Channel4 has ordered a Moneybags celebrity special that is set to feature celebrities including Claire Richards, Tom Read Wilson, and Dane Baptiste. The celebrity specials will reportedly air later this year, with more celebrities to be announced at a later time.

The news comes after Channel 4 officially picked up Moneybags for a second season in February. Hosted by Craig Charles, the hit game show "a high-stakes quiz" that tests contestants' ability to think quickly. As moneybags pass along a conveyor belt in front of them, contestants must grab the moneybag with the correct answer before it passes them. Contestants who grab the correct answer earn that bag's value, which can be anything from £1,000 to £100,000. However, if they pick the wrong bag, contestants risk losing everything. Each week, an enormous £1 million moneybag also passes down the conveyor belt, and it's up to the contestants to try to grab as much as possible.

After being commissioned by Channel 4 in July 2021, the network handed the series a second season renewal in February, sighting the show's "successful first season." It was announced at the time that Season 2 would consist of a 30-run order of 60-minute programs. Jayne Stanger, Commissioner, Daytime and Features, said in a press release, "we're so excited to bring back Moneybags after the first series received an amazing reception. It is great to have Craig back on board to give our daytime viewers more quick-fire quizzing and tense moments."

"After such a well-received first series we're so glad to be bringing the drama, fun and jeopardy of Moneybags back to Channel 4," executive producer David Flynn of Youngest Media added. "With £1million on the line once again every week, Craig Charles will challenge more contestants to grab themselves a fortune and change their lives."

Moneybags is commissioned by Jo Street, Channel 4's Head of Daytime and Features and Jayne Stanger, Commissioner, Daytime and Features. The series is produced by Youngest North, Youngest Media's recently launched Leeds based hub, with Michelle Woods, Aaron Rosenthal, Shaun Parry and David Flynn serving as executive producers. A premiere date for the reported celebrity appearances has not been announced.