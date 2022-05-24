Game Show Returns to TV After Unexpected Hiatus

✖

A hit cable game show has returned to TV after an unexpected hiatus. Name Your Price, on G4, will air its season finale on Thursday, May 26th at 5 pm ET/2:30 pm PT. This comes after the show had gone on a scheduled hiatus for two weeks. However, it did not return for its finale on May 19th when it was supposed to conclude the season. Fans will finally get to see the season-ender when it airs this week.

Name Your Price is a fun and outlandish game show helmed by Twitch streamers AustinShow, Will Neff and JustaMinx. The trio presents bizarre items and contestants have to guess their values. Along with the Name Your Price season finale, G4 also revealed the weekly lineup for Xplay, Attack of the Show! and Attack of the Show: Vibe Check. Fans can see the whole schedule below.

After joining the series back in February, as an executive producer as well as a host, AustinShow issued a statement on the big news. "G4 has done a fantastic job positioning themselves as a breakout name in the space and digital community crossroad with their fresh approach to content and wide-reaching distribution model," the fame streamer said, per a G4 press release. "I'm excited to partner with G4 in not only utilizing my hosting skillset across their platforms but also join as a creative executive with the goal to develop and grow G4's presence on Twitch."

Brian Terwilliger, G4's SVP Programming and Creative Strategy, also issued a statement, sharing how excited the network was to be bringing AustinShow on board. "AustinShow quickly established himself as an icon in the streaming space with his captivating and hilarious content on Twitch," said Terwilliger. "We look forward to taking a revolutionary approach to distribution and creative strategy by converging traditional television with one of Twitch's biggest stars."

Elaborating further, G4 said of the streamer, "AustinShow is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, with millions of followers and tens of thousands of concurrent viewers for his series of dating and talk shows including Love or Host and Talent Show. AustinShow began creating content in 2013 and quickly took the live streaming world by storm. As a content creator for 100 Thieves and charismatic host of his programs, Austin pulls together a cavalcade of characters including Twitch's top influencers, professional athletes, and celebrities from all corners of entertainment."