Game Show Ending After 9 Seasons

A beloved game show will end its run in October. Movie Trivia Schmoedown, a hit YouTube show that sees film lovers testing their knowledge, is ending. Co-hosts Kristian Harloff and Mark Ellis broke the news to fans on Friday's episode (aired under the show's Friday Night Titans banner), letting them know that already-filmed content will continue to roll out in the weeks to come. However, the show will air its series finale on Oct. 7 in a special titled "Schmoedown Spectacular VII." While the duo noted they're exploring some sort of content to stay connected with fans, Movie Trivia Schmoedown is done, ending its run after nine seasons.

"It is with bittersweet hearts that we say, after nine seasons, this will be the final season of the Movie Trivia Schmoedown," Ellis said.

After 9 truly memorable seasons, it is with bittersweet hearts that we announce the Movie Trivia Schmoedown will be concluding this fall. We are so proud of the show we’ve produced and want to sincerely thank the Schmoedown community (1/4) pic.twitter.com/b45I1jXJMy — Movie Trivia Schmoedown (@TheSchmoedown) July 1, 2022

"Indeed it is, Mark. Just hearing you say it, it's tough to hear," Harloff said, later adding, "We've got one more big dance, the 'Schmoedown Spectacular VII,' and we hope you join us."

Ellis closed the announcement with gratitude to those who appeared on the show and, of course, its loyal fans. "Our competitors, our crew, the managers, everyone that's involved has put their blood, sweat and tears into the Movie Trivia Schmoedown, thank you, obviously, and it will be a summer and fall season of thank yous as we lead into that last "Schmoedown Spectacular." But also to you fans who are hearing this news for the very first time, it can be a shock, it can be sudden, but that means that you cared about this product, and we loved putting it out for you. As storybook endings go, as we look to the movies, if it's not quite the end of Indiana Jones in the Last Crusade with us riding off into the sunset, it's also not Thelma and Louise. We're very happy with what we've given you over these last nine seasons and what we will continue to give you."

While we will not be making another season of the show, we are considering alternative ways to entertain the loyal Schmoedown community that has been part of the MTS family alongside Kristian and Mark for the past decade. (3/4) — Movie Trivia Schmoedown (@TheSchmoedown) July 1, 2022

While we will not be making another season of the show, we are considering alternative ways to entertain the loyal Schmoedown community that has been part of the MTS family alongside Kristian and Mark for the past decade. (3/4) — Movie Trivia Schmoedown (@TheSchmoedown) July 1, 2022

The program, which combines a game show format with pro-wrestling-style promos, was born out of the Schmoes Know brand, now known as the Schmoedown Entertainment Network. The first season of matches aired in 2014 with a steady supply of face-offs coming to YouTube ever since. During its run, they partnered with Collider and, in recent years, Skybound Entertainment, to elevate the show's reach. Regular personalities on Movie Trivia Schmoedown include Samm Levine, Dan Murrell, John Rocha, Marisol McKee, Mara Knopic, Ken Napzok, Josh Macuga and Mark Reilly, among many others.