‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Reveals How She Wanted Series to Actually End

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner recently opened up about the final season of the fantasy series, and she revealed how she actually wanted it to end. While speaking to The Wrap, Turner was asked if she had her “own dream ending” for Game of Thrones, to which she replied, “I thought Arya would kill Cersei. And I would like to have seen Sansa and Cersei reunited, or Arya and Cersei. But there were so many ways the story could have turned out. I felt very passionately about the ending for Sansa, and I was very happy with the ending that turned out for her.”

Regarding the actual ending of the show, in which Bran Stark wound up the ruler on the Iron Throne, Turner joked, “I suppose it’s not really the Iron Throne anymore,” referring to Drogon melting the throne with his fire-breath in the final episode.

“I think it’s true what Tyrion was saying,” she continued, “Bran holds all of our stories, and we can’t move on unless we remember our history. Daeneyrs had to die. Cersei was a mad queen. Arya is too much of a free spirit. Sansa probably wouldn’t want to rule the seven kingdoms anyway — she wanted to stay in the North and defend the North. I really think Bran might be the perfect person for the job.”

Additionally, Turner also addressed how viewers reacted to the controversial final season, saying, “The fans are incredible and so loyal, and we love them because of the fact that they’re so, so passionate. I cannot fault them there.”

“But when people were saying that there was no effort, that the writers were terrible … The most effort was put into this final season,” she added. “We were shooting for an incredibly long time, nearly 11 months. We did the most night shoots anyone has done ever, I think. I felt a little defensive, and I think I’m entitled to feel like that.”

Game of Thrones made history this year, by earning 32 Emmy nominations for it’s 8th and final season, which shatters a 25-year-old record set by NYPD Blue for most nominations received in a single year by one series.

Come Emmy night, however, Turner thinks the show’s end may finally hit her, as she says that as of yet she has not had a major moment of mourning for it.

“I think the biggest moment is yet to come, when I really break down. I think it might be at the Emmys, because the Emmys are going to be the last time that we’ll ever see each other, at least as a cast. Or maybe I’ll never really say goodbye,” she explained. “It’s really my family, and because we love each other so much, it’ll be goodbye to the characters but not to each other.”

The Emmy’s award ceremony will held on Sept 22., and will be broadcast by Fox.

