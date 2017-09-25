‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Blu-ray and DVD Details Revealed

Game of Thrones fans may have to wait a while for season 8, but luckily they’ll have a ton of goodies from season 7 to dig through in the mean time.

The DVD, Blu-ray and digital releases of the latest season have been detailed, and there are going to be a lot of behind-the-scenes details to take in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The biggest draw of physical releases, which will be released on Dec. 12, is Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of the Seven Kingdoms.

It’s an extension of the previous physical releases” History & Lore” segments that takes a 45-minute dive into some events that shaped the GoT world thousands of years ahead of the series. One of the most interesting events it will show is Aegon Targaryen’s attempts to conquer the Seven Kingdoms.

Conquest & Rebellion is written by series writer Dave Hill and will feature narration by show actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Sophie Turner, Aidan Gillen, Conleth Hill, Harry Lloyd and Pilou Asbæk.

There will also be two more featurettes on both DVD and Blu-Ray: Imagination to Reality: Inside the Art Department and Fire & Steel: Creating the Invasion of Westeros. They’ll show the set design of season 7 and process behind the invasion scene, respectively.

Audio commentaries on the set will features the voices of: Kit Harington,Gwendoline Christie, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Jacob Anderson, Liam Cunningham, Lena Headey and more.

The Blu-ray release will feature two exclusive features: a new Histories and Lore series and in-episode guides.

The digital release, which is out now, includes Creating the North and Beyond, which shows the creative process behind episode 6’s battle scene.