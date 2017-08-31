‘Game of Thrones’ Star Keeping Last Words a Secret

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones!

Sunday night’s season 7 finale of Game of Thrones marked the end of the line for one of the show’s major players. Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish’s throat was slashed by Arya Stark in a gruesome plot twist after surprisingly being put on trial by the Lady of Winterfell, Sansa Stark.

In his last scene, Irish actor Aidan Gillen, who portrays Littlefinger, was shown trying to mutter something despite the blood pouring out his throat. Fans have been dying to know what his character was trying to say, but the 49-year-old star says that he is keeping it Littlefinger’s last words a secret.

When asked what his final words were, Gillen told the LA Times, “I can’t tell you that. Actors have a responsibility to interpret a character and bring something of their own.”

“They have a duty to protect the dignity and the mystery of the character, including not over-discussing details like that, after the fact. I think over-discussing things, particularly in a show that’s as over-discussed as Game of Thrones is diminishing. My job, as this character, will probably go on for a while avoiding questions like that. It’s a good one to ask, but Littlefinger will take secrets to his grave and so will I. Not too soon though, hopefully,” he continued.

While Gillen wasn’t willing to spill on what Littlefinger’s final words were, he did mention that he was going to miss portraying the master of deception on the HBO series.

“It feels strange and good. It’s been a good ride and a long time, certainly months. I recall quite clearly being up in Belfast just after I’d been cast,” he said.

“I was up there in this film festival looking at hotels and the city, thinking this place is going to be home for I’m not sure how many years. But I did have a sense I was going on an adventure and I was going to be part of something quite remarkable. I was hoping that it was, and there was a strong sense that it was going to be that,” he added.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is scheduled to begin filming this fall.