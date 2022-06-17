'Game of Thrones': HBO Lining up Main Series Character's Return in New Spin-Off

Just two months ahead of the upcoming premiere of House of the Dragon, HBO is reportedly eyeing yet another Game of Thrones spinoff. A live-action spin-off series centered on the fan-favorite character Jon Snow is reportedly in the early stages of development, with actor Kit Harrington attached to reprise his role from the original series, according to a Thursday report from The Hollywood Reporter.

At this time, HBO has not confirmed the series, and neither the premium cabler nor Harrington's representatives were immediately available for comment. Set to mark the first direct sequel to Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy universe, details about the untitled project remain unclear. Per Deadline, which confirmed the report, "it would chronicle the post-Westeros story of Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targayen." In the controversial final season of GoT, Snow realized his true identity and that he could be an heir to the Iron Throne. However, the series ended with him being exiled from Westeros.

The project, as THR suggests, could also open the door for other characters from the original series to appear. Surviving characters included Snow's half-siblings Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), among others. The project also signals a shift in HBO's handling of Martin's GoT universe, closely following Disney+'s management of its Star Wars and Marvel brands with character-focused sequel series.

The proposed spinoff marks the seventh GoT project currently in the works, with the announcement coming just ahead of the upcoming series premiere of House of the Dragon. Based on Martin's latest book, Fire & Blood, which chronicles the events 200 years before Game of Thrones takes place, the new series tells the story of House Targaryen. The series stars Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower, with Milly Alcock and Emily Carey playing younger versions of each character respectively. It also stars Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans as Lord Otto Hightower and many others.

Other spinoffs in the works include Tales of Dunk and Egg, 10,000 Ships (a.k.a. Nymeria), 9 Voyages (a.k.a. The Sea Snake), and Flea Bottom, as well as three animated series, including The Golden Empire, which is set in the China-inspired land of Yi Ti. Those projects are all in various stages of development. House of the Dragon premieres on Sunday, Aug. 21. The reported Jon Snow-centered spinoff has not yet been ordered to series.