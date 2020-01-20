See ‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Make Final Appearance Together at 2020 SAG Awards

The cast of Game of Thrones got together for their last official public appearance together on Sunday night at the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards. Many of the actors have gone from unknown performers to A-list stars since the series debuted, and they became close with each other as well. This weekend, they were all in the same place for what may be the last time.

Game of Thrones ended this past spring after nearly a decade of dominating TV. In the months since, the cast has smiled together at the Emmys, the Golden Globes and other award shows. Those reunions are behind them now however, as the show’s last nomination was handed out on Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Game of Thrones was up for three SAG Awards this year — outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series and one for outstanding performance by a male actor in a dram series, which was for Peter Dinklage.

The show won in the latter two categories, and the cast was clearly overjoyed. The award for outstanding performance by an ensemble went to the cast of Netflix’s The Crown, but the Game of Thrones veterans cheered for them too.

Dinklage was clearly caught off-guard when his name was called in the best actor category. He raised his eyebrows as he walked to the podium, delivering a short acceptance speech with his new statue in hand. He directed his thanks at the members of the cast and crew in Ireland, where the show did most of its filming.

“I would like to thank the people of northern Ireland who put up with us for nine years,” he began. “I would also like to thank everybody from Cable 9, and 10 and beyond over there. We put up with each other for nine years. Finally, and most importantly, I’d like to thank my wife who put up with me for more than nine years, but lived in a place far away from home, but made it home, because we were together. Thank you.”

Dinklage’s wife, Erica Schimdt, teared up at these words. The two married in 2005 and have two children. Schmidt works as a theater director.

Other cast members in attendance at the SAG Awards included Sophie Turner, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Crompton, Pilou Asbæk, Kristofer Hivju and Pedro Pascal. All took the time to greet each other, clearly nostalgic for the show they have just said goodbye to.

Thankfully, fans do not have to say goodbye forever. Last week, HBO president Casey Bloys told TV Line that the Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, will probably premiere in 2022. Meanwhile, author George R.R. Martin has hinted that the next book in his series may finally be available this summer, and there are at least three more books set in Westeros on the way after that.



Game of Thrones is available to stream on HBO Go and HBO Now.