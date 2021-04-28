'Game of Thrones': All the Spinoffs in the Works Right Now

A whole new crop of Game of Thrones spinoffs are in the works at HBO, signaling that fans may be spending more time in Westeros than they previously believed. HBO initially developed several different successor shows to Game of Thrones when it ended, but only ordered one of them to series. Now that it is in production, reports and rumors of other projects are beginning to emerge. HBO struck gold with its TV adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire — a series of fantasy novels by author George R.R. Martin with a rich and expansive fictional world. As the fantasy genre seems to be on the rise, it makes sense that the network would draw on Martin's extensive catalog for more material. In addition to five novels in his main series, the author has written an encyclopedia-style book called The World of Ice and Fire, a series of episodic novellas called The Tales of Dunk and Egg and a fictional history book called Fire and Blood. From the sound of it, these new TV series in development will draw on all of that and more. Last week, The Hollywood Reporter learned that HBO had renewed its overall deal with Martin. That means the network is paying the author a sum in the "mid-eight figures" to get the first pick of any projects he may be pitching, especially adaptations of his prose. This announcement came on the heels of several rumors and reports about possible spin-offs in the works. Martin himself says that he remains focused on finishing his novels in his frequent blog posts. He also stresses that TV deals do not always work out — even for a franchise as big as this. Still, fans can't help but watch and hope that their favorite concept makes it all the way to the screen. Here is everything we know about all of the Game of Thrones "successor shows" currently in the works.

House of the Dragon is currently filming in the U.K., and is expected to premiere sometime in 2022. Its showrunner is writer Ryan Condal, and it has cast Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen. Other cast members include Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans and Sonoya Mizuno. House of the Dragon is based on Martin's latest book, Fire and Blood, which is a fictional history of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros. The book covers about 120 years' worth of history in the Seven Kingdoms, but the show will be focused on a period about 180 years before the events of Game of Thrones. At this time, there is a civil war within House Targaryen called The Dance of the Dragons. This subject makes perfect sense for HBO, as it will be even more action-heavy than the original series. The Dance of the Dragons pitted a dozen dragons and even more riders against each other in an all-out war. This series may serve as the lynchpin around which other, more experimental series can orbit.

The next most-developed project is a series about Corlys "The Sea Snake" Velaryon, tentatively titled 9 Voyages, according to a report by Deadline. The Sea Snake will be an old man in House of the Dragon, but Martin has documented his whole life in Fire and Blood and The World of Ice and Fire. He is an enigmatic figure who sailed all over the world in his life on his "nine great voyages." This series is reportedly in development by writer Bruno Heller (The Mentalist, Rome and Gotham) and a small creative team, but few details are available so far. However, fans are hopeful that The Sea Snake's travels will allow Martin and the show's creators to further expand this fictional world beyond Westeros' shores, and perhaps make some revelations about the far-flung lands where legends like Azor Ahai come from.

10,000 Ships is the working title for a prequel going even further back in Westerosi history to the mass immigration of the Rhoynar to Dorne. In Martin's history, The Rhoyne is a massive river in the eastern continent of Essos, which was home to a powerful civilization called the Rhoynar. However, when the Valyrian Freehold began to encroach on their land, Queen Nymeria ordered all of her people onto all 10,000 of her ships, and led them on a mass exodus to look for a new home. It is unclear when exactly this legendary migration happened, but we do know that the Doom of Valyria happened about 500 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Regardless, this series might shed light on the legends of Rhoynish water magic, and the mysterious Dornish culture in the southern desert of Westeros. So far, this series remains a rumor reported by Deadline, with no cast, writers or other creators besides Martin attached.

'Dunk and Egg' Aside from A Song of Ice and Fire itself, the best-known story set in Westeros is likely Martin's novella series The Tales of Dunk & Egg. These short, one-perspective books follow the humble hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and the disguised Targaryen teenager Aegon V — who goes by "Egg" — as they travel the country doing chivalrous deeds. These stories are set about 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Martin has published three novellas in this series, which have been collected into one volume called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Sources at HBO first told Variety that an adaptation of this series was in early development, though fans have their doubts. Mostly because in a 2017 blog post, Martin said that he wanted to write more Dunk & Egg novellas and that he did not want the series adapted until it was finished due to the controversy surrounding Game of Thrones. Moreover, many fans expect the story of Dunk & Egg to connect to and seriously impact the events of A Song of Ice and Fire. That's because the novellas are leading towards a mystery that Martin is protective of — the "Tragedy at Summerhall." They may also provide more details on the mysterious figure Bloodraven, who goes from a political player in King's Landing to the half-dead Greenseer that teaches Bran Stark to use his powers beyond The Wall in the main series. If the Dunk & Egg adaption is really in the works, Martin has not confirmed it yet.

'Flea Bottom' (Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO) Deadline also first reported rumors of a drama series set in Flea Bottom — the slums of King's Landing, Westeros' capital city. There is no word on what time period this show would be set in, which characters it might follow or which stories it might draw on from Martin's writings. However, fans are very familiar with the neighborhood from the main series, since Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) are from there, while Arya (Maisie Williams) hides out there after her father is killed. It's worth noting that this series might be easy to transition to from House of the Dragon, since Daemon Targaryen will be a main character there. In Martin's writings, Daemon is nicknamed "the Prince of the City," with all kinds of unsavory connections in the brothels and bars of Flea Bottom. HBO's Casey Bloys told Deadline: "one of the great things about House of the Dragon is that's an established history that leads you to Game of Thrones the show, and there is a lot of little branches. There is a lot of opportunities and stories to tell." However, no details have been officially confirmed.

Animated Options (Photo: Courtesy of HBO) Finally, The Hollywood Reporter caught wind of an animated drama set in Westeros being developed specifically for HBO Max. This show has reportedly begun meetings with writers to develop it further, but so far no details about the plot or contents have been released. When reporting on Martin's overall deal last week, THR speculated that the animated series could have an anthology-style, since animation would allow the series to cover decades or even centuries' worth of Martin's fictional history in just a few episodes. Interestingly, writers Elio M. García and Linda Antonsson endorsed this idea. They co-wrote The World of Ice and Fire with Martin — an encyclopedia-style book about the world of Westeros. "We would certainly think a World of Ice and Fire animated series would be pretty neat as an anthology show!" they wrote on their fan site, Westeros.org.