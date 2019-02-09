‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Reveals Whether Mary-Kate and Ashley Will Return to Series

There will only be one more season of Netflix‘s Full House sequel series Fuller House, meaning the window for cameos from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen is only getting smaller. The twins have refused to participate so far, and Candace Cameron Bure said there is no reason to expect that to change.

“You heard it from me first: They will never come back!” Bure told Us Weekly and other reporters at the 2019 Movieguide Awards in Hollywood on Friday.

“They are never coming back on the show! They don’t want to be on the show,” she continued. “The answer’s no!”

The Olsen twins, who both played Michelle Tanner on Full House, are the only members of the original cast not to appear on Fuller House. Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber all returned as D.J. Tanner, Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler, respectively, in lead roles. Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin all came back in recurring roles as Danny Tanner, Jesse Katsopolis, Joey Gladstone and Rebecca Katsopolis, respectively.

Although there were attempts to bring the 32-year-old fashion moguls out of acting retirement to appear on the show when it debuted in 2016, everyone began realizing over time it would never happen.

“I’ve stopped asking, really I kind of gave up,” creator Jeff Franklin, who no longer works on the show after being fired for alleged inappropriate behavior, told Us Weekly in September 2017. “But when somebody rings a doorbell, the girls yell, ‘It’s always open!’ on the show so that’s kind of how we feel about the Olsen twins. The door is open. … But I think we’ve gotten enough no’s. We’re kind of done asking. But who knows? You never know in life. Who thought this whole thing could happen?”

In late January, Netflix renewed Fuller House for the fifth and final season. The show’s 13-episode fourth season was released in December.

“I hate to see it end, but with that being said, it’s really great to let fans know ahead of time because we can actually give a really great ending unlike the original Full House and so many other shows that just get canceled on the spot,” Bure told Us Weekly Friday of the show ending. “This is not a cancellation. It’s a proper ending to the series. But I’d be totally game if they wanted to keep going. Of course.”

The new season of Fuller House is expected to debut in fall 2019.

