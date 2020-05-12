'Fuller House' Final Season Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has released a trailer for the final season of Fuller House, and fans are sure to have a hard time containing their emotions. In addition to the new footage, we also know that the new Season 5 episodes will debut on the streaming platform on June 2. The first half of the season premiered in December.

The new trailer begins with a montage of footage from Full House, and then recaps the previous season of Fuller House. Eventually, fans get a look at what's to come in the the final season of the beloved sequel series, such as the triple wedding for the Tanner sisters and the lovably bizarre Kimmy Gibbler, each of whom are marrying the respective loves of their lives. It appears that all of the main Fuller House cast is back, aside from Lori Loughlin, as well as most of the stars from Full House.

In a previous Instagram post, Andrea Barber — who plays Kimmy — commented on the show ended, writing, "This was a hard week, with so many tears shed. But we had our wrap party last night where we celebrated and had fun and went out on a high note! I know this will never happen again…this special magic that is Full and Fuller House. The family we created will last the rest of our lives. So, while I may not see them every day like I have been, I know this family is never far from my heart. Thanks for the memories."

John Stamos, who plays Uncle Jesse, added in a separate post, "The end of an era...again. Last night was final taping of @FullerHouse. When every single network and streamer said no to a Full House re-boot, (and I mean ALL of them) @netflix said yes! And they were kind enough to let us play for five seasons! That’s a a lot of seasons for a Netflix show now a days, but not nearly enough for us. Regardless, we are grateful. I am especially grateful to the cast and crew for keeping the legacy alive and adding so much love to it."

He continued, "Whether you are new to the Full/Fuller House universe or you’ve been with us since the beginning, I can’t thank you enough for keeping the franchise alive, the characters alive, but most importantly, the love alive between all of us that shines out to all of you. Decency is at an all time low, and discord at an all time high—thank God for family television like Fuller House! It’s been a laugh and a tear - I am grateful to the fans FOREVER!"