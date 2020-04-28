'Fuller House' Season 5: Netflix's Final Season Premiere Date Revealed

✖

Netflix has officially set a premiere date for the final nine episodes of Fuller House. After debuting the first-half of the finale season on Dec. 6, 2019, the streamer announced Tuesday that the final batch of episodes will drop on the platform on Tuesday, June 2.

We're coming home! The Fuller House farewell season premieres June 2! 💛💛💛 Celebrate and Fuller-ize your 🏠 at https://t.co/UznCl0nPy7. Drop yours 👇! pic.twitter.com/YgKrpjwaS0 — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) April 28, 2020

According to TVLine, the final batch of episodes will focus on the triple wedding after D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy's (Andrea Barber) became engaged to Steve (Scott Weinger), Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch) and Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace). Speaking to the outlet, Bure said that "it's going to be nuts," explaining that "you have three very different women trying to coordinate one giant event together" and that "they all see the world a little bit differently, so chaos will ensue."

A spinoff of the the hit 90s sitcom Full House, Fuller House debuted on Netflix in 2016 with most of the original cast, including Sweetin, Bure, Barber, John Stamos, Bob Saget, and more returning. In January of last year, Netflix confirmed that its two-part fifth season would be the last. Fuller House filmed its final episode, "Our Very last Show, Again," in Nov. 2019, with many of the series' stars marking the bittersweet moment on social media.

"The end of an era…again. Last night was final taping of [Fuller House] When every single network and streamer said no to a Full House re-boot, (and I mean ALL of them) [Netflix] said yes!" Stamos wrote at the time. "And they were kind enough to let us play for five seasons! That's a a [sic] lot of seasons for a Netflix show now a days, but not nearly enough for us. Regardless, we are grateful. I am especially grateful to the cast and crew for keeping the legacy alive and adding so much love to it."

Stamos went on to thank fans both old and new "for keeping the franchise alive, the characters alive, but most importantly, the love alive between all of us that shines out to all of you." He added that he was "grateful to the fans FOREVER!"

All current seasons, including the first half of the final season, of Fuller House are available for streaming on Netflix. The final nine episodes will drop on Tuesday, June 2. Stay tuned to PopCulutre.com for the latest information.