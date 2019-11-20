Lori Loughlin Reportedly ‘Breaking Down’ Ahead of Possible Prison Sentence in College Admissions Case

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are currently awaiting trial in the college admissions case, and it remains to be seen whether the couple will get any prison time, and if so, how much. The actress is reportedly at a low point ahead of her trial, and a source told Entertainment Tonight that Loughlin is “terrified” at the thought of potentially facing prison time should she be found guilty.

“She is breaking down,” the source said. “She truly feels at her very worst. People are coming out in support of her lately but she is afraid to open up. She’s concerned if she talks to the wrong people that her opinions will get out and somehow affect the case.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted earlier this year for allegedly paying $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as crew recruits at the University of Southern California despite the fact that neither of them rowed crew. The two did not accept a plea deal and were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

In October, the couple was also charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and ET confirmed this week that the pair also entered not guilty pleas in relation to their new charges.

“Lori has always been an upstanding citizen, a loving mother and a gracious, wonderful friend,” the insider said. “Those closest to her are devastated because she has been a good person to them and know she could be facing jail time because of very poor judgement. Her friends are supporting her and keep reminding her if she does time behind bars she will get through this.”

Loughlin and Giannulli’s two daughters, 20-year-old Olivia Jade and 21-year-old Isabella Rose, are also reportedly sticking by their mom’s side.

“They are trying to help her process but it’s been really hard,” the source said. “The girls feel guilty because they realize she was only trying to help their future. They know their mother is a good person, and don’t want her to suffer in any way.”

In October, USC confirmed that both Olivia and Isabella are no longer enrolled at the university. In a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, the USC Registrar said that “Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled,” adding, “We are unable to provide additional information because of student privacy laws.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta