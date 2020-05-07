'Fuller House' Star Dave Coulier Says He Will Support Lori Loughlin 'Forever'

Fuller House star Dave Coulier isn't letting he and Lori Loughlin's friendship slide following the college admissions scandal. After the actress was scrutinized following being accused of paying to get her daughters into college under false circumstances, Coulier and her Fuller House cast mates are choosing to stand by her side. In a recent interview, the 60-year-old said that he will be there "forever" for his fellow friend.

"I really can't comment on it, but we love her dearly," he told Us Weekly. "And however this kind of turns out, we're there for her. The images that people see aren't always what is true. And Lori is one of my closest and dearest friends on the planet, and it's really unfortunate that this has happened, and I will be there for her forever." He added that it's been "really sad" filming the series' last season without her, saying "It didn't feel right."

The sitcom's final season will start streaming on Netflix on June 5. Both Loughlin and Coulier starred in the original show Full House as Aunt Becky and Joey Gladstone. The two made occasional appearances in the revival. Coulier wasn't the only one to feel the pain of having to move forward on set without one of the show's lead characters. Andrea Barber, who plays the role of DJ Tanner's [Candace Cameron-Bure] best friend both on the original and revival, as Kimmy Gibbler, says it was really challenging completing the show without Loughlin.

"We wish it wasn't that way, and we wish she could be here because it definitely feels like there's a hole in our hearts and a hole on our set," Berber said. "But we understand that this is the decision that was made, and we respect it. But she's always in our hearts forever. Every time we step on stage, she's in our hearts." She added, "It's very sad. She was a big part of Fuller House. She wasn't in every episode, but her presence was definitely felt. We loved every single time she came on the set. So we have definitely felt her absence this season."

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted earlier this year for allegedly paying $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as crew recruits at the University of Southern California despite the fact that both of them didn't row. Both the actress and her designer husband did not accept a plea deal and were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. In October, the couple were also charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.