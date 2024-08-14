'Full House' Cast Set for Reunion

It's going to be a full house at Daytona Beach's Ocean Center next month! Nearly three decades after the hit sitcom concluded its eight-season run, several members of the Full House cast will be under the same roof again, with stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, and Andrea Barber heading to 90s Con Florida in September!

Entertainment Tonight was first to report that the former co-stars, who later reunited for Netflix's Fuller House, will take part in a panel at the popular convention, an annual celebration of 1990s pop culture nostalgia, and will also be available for photo ops, autographs, and selfies. The group took part in a similar panel at Tampa's 90s Con last year along with Scott Weinger and creator Jeff Franklin, with That's4Entertainment sharing Wednesday that "the 0s Con house is never too full for this gang!"

While they have all gone on to have successful careers, Bure, Sweetin, Coulier, and Barber are best known for their respective roles as siblings D.J. Tanner and Stephanie Tanner, Joey Gladstone, and Kimmy Gibbler on Full House. The iconic family sitcom was created by Franklin and centered around widowed sportscaster Danny Tanner as he raises his three daughters with the support of his brother-in-law and best friend. The series also starred John Stamos, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, and the late Bob Saget.

Full House ran for eight seasons between 1987 and 1995, with many of the stars reuniting in 2016 for Netflix's Fuller House sequel, which shifted focus to DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 2020.

Reacting to their upcoming reunion, Bure said, "Yay!!!! Can't wait to meet you and see all the returning faces!!!" Barber added, "Let's go!" Sharing the news to her own page, Barber wrote, "Yesss!! 90s Con Daytona Beach! The world is small but the Con will be very full!"

90s Con 2024 is set to take place at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida from Sept. 13 through Sept. 15. Along with the Full House reunion, this year's event will stage a Charmed reunion, with Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory, Jennifer Rhodes set to reunite for the first time since Shannen Doherty's death in July following a battle with cancer. 90210 stars Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris and Ian Ziering are also set to reunite, along with cast reunions from shows including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, 7th Heaven, Melrose Place, Brotherly Love, and O-Town. More reunions and celebrity additions are set to be announced in the coming weeks.